'I Have Cheat Meals All The Time.' Being Tom Holland As An Actor Sounds Pretty Great Compared To Other Superheroes, Honestly

As Tom Holland has played Spider-Man for almost ten years, he’s got workout training in the bag. The British actor’s idea of getting ripped involves boxing with a personal trainer and apparently electrocution with electric belts strapped to his chest while exercising. With Holland admitting he has “cheat meals all the time,” it seems like his superhero training is honestly pretty great compared to what other superheroes have gone through.

Most actors work out heavily for superhero roles to look fit while fighting evil on-screen. While a lot of stars aren’t happy about having to gain a ton of weight to portray superheroes, Spider-Man’s Tom Holland is spot on with his diet regimen. He said in a Men’s Health video how adapting frequent cheat meals into his diet actually benefits him:

So right now, I am actively trying to put on as much weight as possible. So for me, a cheat meal is actually a really good thing. So, I have cheat meals all the time to the point where I can’t even call them cheat meals—they’re just really meals meals.

Wow, Tom Holland is really lucky that cheat meals don’t throw him off his superhero game. The Uncharted actor spoke about how diet is very important to him with his training consisting of 80% diet and 20% fitness. But he says makes sure to keep a strict, healthy diet such as a bowl of porridge with fruit and nuts for breakfast. Plus, he’s lucky enough to have a chef brother cook him fancy meals of Chicken Veronique and roast dinner. Holland also said it helps his girlfriend and Spider-Man co-star Zendaya is a vegetarian which means plenty of veggie meals with her.

Tom Holland appears to be seemingly at ease with his diet routine. That’s more than I can say for his superhero counterparts. For example, David Corenswet’s daily Superman diet he described as “not fun” having to consume 4,500-5,000 calories a day consisting of three meals, two 1,200-calorie shakes, and a 32-ounce carton of Greek yogurt as a bedtime snack. Zachary Levi’s diet for Shazam! was also pretty intense eating a variety of meat and veggies five times a day. Eternals Kumail Nanjiani could also tell you about his extreme diet for his MCU movie having to stay away from refined sugars and carbs only for his sad “snacks” to be sugar snap peas. Fortunately, Holland’s got it pretty easy on the diet front.

In order for Tom Holland to avoid losing weight and maintaining his Spider-Man ripped size, this is where his cheat meals come in. He continued to tell Men’s Health exactly what his idea of the perfect cheat meal is:

I’m a sucker for an In-N-Out Burger. [...] So I’ll go for two double-doubles with raw onions—that’s my order.

Eating two double burgers is definitely one way to get your mix of protein and carbs as well as maintain shape. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would advocate for those who’s a pro at cheat meals. The Black Adam actor reportedly consumes about 5,000-6,000 calories during those guilty pleasure meal times with his ideal cheat meal eating three Double Smash Burgers while watching Netflix’s Griselda. Hugh Jackman also clawed his way to a Gordon Ramsey bacon cheeseburger and martini as his cheat meal while maintaining his Wolverine shape for Deadpool 3. As Johnson and Jackman have been in action movies for years, they clearly know the importance of combining exercise with savory meals compared to depriving themselves of their heart’s pleasures.

Tom Holland evidently doesn’t let his workout regimen stop him from eating cheat meals “all the time.” Compared to all of the other action-hero stars who force themselves to eat more calories than they want or deny themselves of foods they crave, the Cherry actor takes a more balanced approach that shows he knows what works for his body compared to anything restrictive or extreme. Watch Holland and your favorite ripped actors fight crime in their upcoming superhero movies in theaters and on streaming.