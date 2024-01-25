'What If?': Henry Cavill And John Cena Share Different Reactions To Taylor Swift Argylle Theories

What the heck do a Henry Cavill spy movie called Argylle and Taylor Swift have in common? Aside from having an adorable Scottish Fold that likes to hang out in a cat backpack, absolutely nothing, and yet the movie and huge pop star have been talked about in the same breadth for months now. Since the fall of 2023, Swifties have been compiling evidence to prove the theory that the famous singer is the secret novelist behind the novel that inspired the film. The whole notion was recently debunked by the movie’s director , but Henry Cavill and John Cena -- who star in the movie -- had reactions to the Swift madness that were just too good.

This week, the star-studded cast of Argylle did press in London ahead of the movie hitting theaters next month. When the Taylor Swift theories were brought up to Henry Cavill, here’s what he said:

I mean it would be kind of cool. What if we double-bluffed and it actually was her?

Now, he’s just adding fuel to the fire, isn’t he? As Matthew Vaughn recently explained, Argylle was, in fact, written by an author named Elly Conway and not the Grammy-winning pop star. After reports previously came out that Conway, who has never been published before, earned a $200 million deal for the sale of the rights to her spy novel, people started to think it was the "Anti-Hero" singer using a pen name. While Vaughn has said that Taylor Swift “definitely didn’t write the book,” John Cena appreciates how the speculation ahs elevated interest in the film. As the actor told Entertainment Tonight :

It speaks volumes of how influential she can be and, of course, it's great for people to be aware of our film. We want people to see Argylle 'cause it's entertaining and if Taylor Swift and her fanbase can be a vocal voice for us. It's a movie about being a spy -- you know, the greater the spy the bigger the lie -- so to start off a marketing campaign or a push for awareness with some misdirection and deception, it couldn't be a better movie it happened to.

The action flick has arguably been placed on more of the public's radar, thanks to all these Swift-centric theories. In addition to the Scottish Fold connection, people have pointed out how Bryce Dallas Howard, who plays the author of Argylle in the movie, looks a lot like Swift’s alter ego in the All Too Well short film she made in 2021. Howard responded to the theories as well, saying this:

I mean, [the theories] were amazing. And I think in many ways, [the fans are] certainly not wrong about the inspiration of Taylor, like the argyle, the cat, and the backpack, and all of that. I mean, certainly – there are, you know – it's unconsciously inspired by Taylor Swift.

It’s fun to see the cast not only leaning into the Taylor Swift theories but being grateful for their existence as well. The marketing for the movie, which is produced by Apple, has come at a time when Swift’s fame is at an all-time high and fans are always on the lookout for hidden clues from the artist about her upcoming projects. Fans are currently waiting for the release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) along with other upcoming Swift projects , including a movie that she's set to direct herself.

Even with the author theories now squashed, it's likely that at least some Swifties will still see Argylle in theaters sometime after it opens on February 2 as part of the 2024 movie schedule.