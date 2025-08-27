There's A Horror Movie Coming Out With A Ridiculously Salacious Title, But Its 95% Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Me Intrigued

There are plenty of sexy horror movies that play on fear and sexual fantasy. Whether it’s a toothy vagina in Teeth or your dark sexual awakening in Black Swan, you can’t deny these trippy movies are entertaining to watch. Now, it looks like there’s an upcoming horror film that perfectly fits this category with its ridiculously salacious title, and its 95% Rotten Tomatoes score just has me more intrigued.

It’s funny when a horror movie title is very in-your-face with its sexual undertones. For example, Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut last year was a wildly-titled movie called Pussy Island before its NSFW name was changed to Blink Twice . According to Variety , an indie horror flick is coming to us with a salacious title of its own called Bone Lake. Here is Bleecker Street and LD Entertainment’s official logline for the thriller:

A couple’s romantic vacation at a secluded lakeside estate is upended when they are forced to share the mansion with a mysterious and attractive couple. In this darkly hilarious and seductive horror story, a dream getaway spirals into a nightmarish maze of sex, lies, and manipulation, bringing terrifying secrets to light and triggering a bloody battle for survival.

You have to admit that the title Bone Lake is a seductive play on words. It would be easy to assume it’s like the poster illustrates with skulls buried deep underwater. Or, it can be bone like… you know.

(Image credit: Bleecker Street)

But the plot of a couple forced to share their vacation with a mysterious couple reminds me a lot of the remake Speak No Evil, which was also about a couple’s limits being tested by their vacation house’s hosts. Only it looks like in this case, it’ll be a sexy time, but on a more terrifying scale.

What’s making me want to add the 2025 movie release to my watchlist is its very high Rotten Tomatoes score. The indie flick is ranking sky high at 95%! That’s an amazing debut for a movie that’s only seen its light of day at Fantastic Fest and the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival last year, where it got a bronze audience award. With so much hype already with critics and festivalgoers, how can we go wrong?

Based on what Rotten Tomatoes critics are saying about Bone Lake, a lot are finding the erotic thriller very “entertaining” and see it as a commentary on long-term relationships. That’s almost like this year’s summer horror film Together, about an estranged couple learning a lesson in closeness after a spiritual force tethers them. As critics say, the film festival hit mixes eroticism, thrills, and humor. I have a feeling audiences will be in for a wild time.

Bone Lake | Official Trailer | Bleecker Street - YouTube Watch On

Bone Lake may be hitting us with a salacious title, but its 95% Rotten Tomatoes score is telling me we’ll be in for a real treat. Compared to judging a movie by its name, early rave reviews speak volumes that this is one erotic thriller we don’t want to miss. Keep an eye out for Bone Lake making its way to theaters on October 3rd.