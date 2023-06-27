Amid Ongoing Reports About Jamie Foxx’s Health, Insider Drops Details On How Cameron Diaz Felt While Filming Their Netflix Movie

Much of the Hollywood community has been concerned about Jamie Foxx in the wake of his “medical complication.” The unfortunate situation occurred as he was nearing the end of production on his upcoming Netflix movie, Back in Action. Said flick isn’t just significant because it serves as another vehicle for the Oscar winner but also because it marks Cameron Diaz’s return to acting . While the beloved actress has spoken a bit about returning to acting, not all that much has been said about her time working on the project. Now, amid continued rumors regarding her co-star’s health, an insider has dropped alleged details on what the shoot was like for her.

At this point, 50-year-old Cameron Diaz hasn’t appeared in a feature film since 2014’s Annie, which also starred Jamie Foxx. So it had been a little while since she’d experienced the grind that comes with making a major motion picture. On that note, it seems that she had quite a time getting back into the flow of things. A source tells People that “shooting schedule with Jamie was intense and pretty grueling.” With that, she was allegedly “glad when they wrapped.” Diaz’s exact feelings can’t be completely confirmed, of course, but one would think that there was at least some sort of learning curve for her, since she’s been out of the game for a little while.

These days, the Charlie’s Angels icon has spent most of her downtime with family, specifically her husband, Benji Madden and their three-year-old daughter, Raddix. She’s also started a business revolving around wine, and she’s apparently sold a lot of it. Despite her seemingly successful business dealings though, comments she’s made during recent interviews, suggest she relishes motherhood above most things now. People’s insider also added that she “loves being a mom” and that it’s “her focus” right now. Her status as a parent also reportedly contributed to some of the challenges that came with filming:

Cameron was very happy with her life before she signed on to film with Jamie [Foxx]. She was excited about filming again too, but she didn't miss the long hours. It was very difficult for her to be away from her daughter.

For a while, Cameron Diaz seemed adamant about not returning to acting and in 2021, even surmised that she no longer had “what it takes” to star in movies. It was initially reported that after deciding to come out of retirement, she was feeling “rusty and nervous.” The decision allegedly wasn’t all her idea , either, as Jamie Foxx apparently encouraged her, with a little help from Tom Brady. I’d imagine that it’s hard to say no to two massive stars, especially if one of them is a good friend and former collaborator as well. Ultimately, it seems that Diaz powered through the purported challenges, but surely she and her colleagues were not expecting Foxx to fall ill.

The 55-year-old actor’s medical situation reportedly occurred near the end of Back in Action’s shooting schedule, as there were reportedly eight days of filming left. The Netflix production – which also stars Glenn Close and Kyle Chandler – was apparently left in the lurch for a while. However, it was later reported that amid the leading man’s hospitalization, body doubles were utilized to finish principal photography.

Since then many have speculated about the Ray star’s health. Some sources have claimed he’s taken a turn for the worse, while his reps have indicated that he’s making progress. The Foxx family released a statement early on, stating that Jamie is on the road to recovery. His daughter, Corinne, provided a hopeful update sometime later as the rumors continued to run rampant.

Per reports, Cameron Diaz hasn’t spoken to Jamie Foxx recently and, if that is true, one would think that she’s still more than pulling for her friend to recover. Both appeared to be excited about their collaboration and, despite any challenges they may have faced, one would think that they at least enjoyed working with each other again. Here’s hoping that Foxx is doing well and that Diaz gets her personal time following the shoot.