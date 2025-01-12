How Jennifer Lopez Has Allegedly Shown Ben Affleck Support Since He Was Evacuated Amid The LA Wildfires

As of this writing, intense fires continue to rage across parts of California. Various citizens have spoken out on social media and shared their experiences about fleeing their homes for safety. Celebrities like Mark Hamill and Chris Pratt addressed the situation as well. A number of people have been evacuated thus far and, according to a new report, veteran actor and director Ben Affleck had to leave the area at one point. Amid that, an insider spoke about how Jennifer Lopez supported him during the situation.

The 55-year-old singer and dancer was recently informed of her former partner’s evacuation, according to a source for Page Six. Said insider also claimed that JLo had been “worried” about her former husband as well as his three children. With that, she’s apparently been “checking in on Ben throughout this whole ordeal.” The Atlas star also apparently “let him know she’s there for him and the kids.” Additionally, the source claimed that the multihyphenate “offered her support for whatever they need.”

We can’t substantiate the reports from the news outlet, but it honestly wouldn’t be far-fetched for Jennifer Lopez to lend a hand during this time. She and 52-year-old Ben Affleck have reportedly maintained a united front over the last few months, during which they’ve been at the center of rumors. In August 2024, it was reported that Lopez filed for divorce after two years of marriage, and the couple just settled their split within the past week. While Affleck and Lopez are no longer together, they apparently plan to remain “connected” to each other.

In regard to the tragic fires, the Air director reportedly had to leave his home in Pacific Palisades just days ago. Around that time, it was reported that he went to take refuge in Brentwood at the home of ex-wife Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares kids, Violet (18), Seraphina (15) and Samuel (12). Page Six reports that Affleck’s house has not been damaged by the fires and that he returned to his residence after learning it was still standing. While the star is reportedly still subject to an evacuation order, a source said:

Ben’s home is still under evacuation order, but he feels so grateful his property is safe for the time being. Ben knows many people who unfortunately lost their homes. He has seen a lot of devastation, and it’s beyond tragic. … Ben is reaching out to anybody he can to help.

To say that there are plenty of people in need of help at this time would be an understatement. So far, a number of celebrities and major organizations have donated money in the hopes of helping those affected by the fires. Also lending a hand was Jennifer Garner, who teamed up with World Central Kitchen to distribute meals. Garner also opened up about the devastation while also revealing that she lost a friend during the fires.

Sadly, there are still many in Southern California who are still dealing with fires at this time. This tragedy has been difficult to follow, though if there’s any bright spot, it’s that many are seeking to help. Aside from reportedly offering support to Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez has been helping with the fire relief efforts and recently canceled media appearances to do just that. One would hope that others might follow her lead and extend such generosity to those who could use it.