I Did Not Have Brendan Fraser Appearing At New York Fashion Week On My Bingo Card, But The Video Of Him Reacting Is Stellar

We’ve been seeing Brendan Fraser a lot lately since the start of his remarkable career comeback . From landing a major role in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale to the crime-comedy movie Brothers, the Brenaissance train is rolling, and I’m not complaining. Beyond his big movie roles, Fraser being seen at New York Fashion Week may not have been on my bingo card – but the video of him reacting to what he’s seeing is stellar.

Even though Brendan Fraser has been loving his Brenaissance journey, he’s one of the many actors who finds joy in living outside of Hollywood . After all, he's said a life in Upstate New York has its advantages like taking walks, gathering firewood, and taking up his hobby of shooting bows and arrows at targets. Another benefit of living in New York would be attending local events like New York Fashion Week, where his 20-year-old son Holden walked the runway. You have to watch the TikTok video of Fraser’s reactions at the event below:

This is priceless! We see Brendan Fraser showing off a variety of facial reactions ranging from impressed, confused, and mind-boggling. But the best part is seeing The Mummy actor rolling out his smartphone to film the runway models. He’s giving off so many supportive dad vibes that truly warm my heart.

Not only has Brendan Fraser been there for his kids during their big career moments, but they’ve returned the favor to their father in the past too. At the start of the Brenaissance when The Whale was getting such high praise, his sons Holden and Leland attended the red carpet to support their dad. They also helped celebrate Fraser’s first Oscar nomination by giving their loving father Carvel’s Fudgie the Whale ice cream cake and balloons. Fraser sweetly called that celebratory moment “a core memory” of his.

You also can’t forget the precious moment when he brought his sons to the Oscars and they got to see their dear old dad win his first Academy Award. It’s incredibly endearing how a career milestone of Fraser’s also became a heartwarming family moment.

Other than a surprise cameo in the New York fashion scene, Brendan Fraser also has his schedule filled with plenty of 2025 movie releases . There’s the comedy-drama film Rental Family about an American actor working for a Tokyo “rental family” company playing many stand-in roles for other people’s lives. There’s also his new role in the D-Day movie Pressure in which he’ll play Supreme Allied Commander Dwight D. Eisenhower. With so many diverse roles ahead, it looks like Fraser will have plenty of opportunities to blow audiences away, whether he makes us laugh, cry, or leave us in awe.

Seeing Brendan Fraser reacting to chic models passing his way during New York Fashion Week has truly made my week. Not only is the talented actor versatile when he’s playing a role, but he’s definitely very expressive when he’s just being himself. Keep checking in to find the release dates of Fraser’s upcoming movies.