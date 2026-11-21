There's no denying Andrew Scott delivered one of the most compelling portrayals of Moriarty opposite Benedict Cumberbatch in what remains one of the standout adaptations of Sherlock Holmes. The show ran on the BBC for 4 seasons, and fans are still holding out hope for a 5th run. I honestly thought this would be the role he was most recognized for, but it turns out that's not the case. Without hesitation, Scott told me it's actually the “Hot Priest” from Fleabag.

During a recent interview with CinemaBlend for his upcoming film Elsinore, which I think is one of the best films on the 2026 movie schedule, Scott spoke about portraying Ian Charleson, who is best known for his role in Chariots of Fire. I had to ask him which of his own roles he is most recognized for, and he didn't skip a beat:

Hot priest. Yeah, it's Fleabag usually. Maybe a bit of Ripley, a bit of Sherlock. A lot of the thing, because of NT [National Theatre] Live, which is a theater platform. Vanya is a play that I did, and a lot of people have seen it because of that platform… And that's the thing. Or else they just - they just don't; they just avoid me like, 'Oh, there's a dodgy person.'

I'm glad to see I'm not alone in this. For me, and clearly for a lot more people than I thought, Scott is the ‘Hot Priest.' He takes a man of the cloth and makes him layered, complicated, charismatic, and, above all, very sexy. If you've seen Fleabag, I'm sure the line “Kneel. Just kneel.” is burned into your brain for all eternity, just like it is mine. He clearly has a knack for making even a single line stick with audiences, as is the case with his one line in Saving Private Ryan.

Scott has a way of making normally unsexy professions seem sexy, all while making even a single line incredibly memorable. Recently, he was a guest star on a show called It Gets Worse, where he plays a therapist, so I had to ask him if people might start calling him 'Hot Therapist' now. Both he and Billie Piper weighed in.

Andrew Scott: Hot Therapist. Oh Cricky.

Hot Therapist. Oh Cricky. Billie Piper: Oh yeah, I saw it.

Oh yeah, I saw it. Andrew Scott: Did you?

Did you? Billie Piper: Oh, it's so hot. I love it, and I love that show. I love him.

Piper is spot on. I watched it, and there is no other word to describe that scene. But Scott is so much more than "hot." He is, in my opinion, a once-in-a-generation talent, and the roles he plays are memorable. He has this rare ability to make even the biggest performances feel incredibly personal, almost like he's speaking directly to each individual person watching. That's especially true in Elsinore. I think he's going to give Robert Pattinson a run for his money this Oscar season. Honest.

I'm sure people will continue to call Scott 'Hot Priest,' and he'll, of course, still be recognized as Moriarty when they see him. I secretly hope he gets 'Hot Therapist' thrown out occasionally now, too. With Elsinore hitting theaters on December 4, I have a feeling audiences might soon have another role to associate him with. And honestly, after this performance, I'd be surprised if Ian Charleson and Hamlet, Prince of Denmark, didn't start topping that list.