Are Sydney Sweeney And Scooter Braun Really Dating? What Insiders Say Is Going On

Sydney Sweeney is no stranger to romance-related gossip and, as of late, she’s found herself at the center of rumors yet again. In September, insiders reported that 28-year-old Sweeney had struck up a relationship with Scooter Braun. As of this writing, neither the actress nor 44-year-old Braun have confirmed or denied the relationship chatter. However, that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from churning at full speed. Now, sources are addressing the legitimacy of the supposed relationship between Braun and Sweeney.

What’s Allegedly Going On Between Sydney Sweeney And Scooter Braun?

Early on, insiders claimed the reported Sweeney/Braun relationship possibly dated back to Jeff Bezos’ wedding in Italy. At that time, both of the aforementioned stars were present for the Amazon founder’s big day. It was alleged that Braun and Sweeney “hung out” and that the latter was “intrigued” by the veteran music producer. Per a recent claim from one of Page Six’s sources, the pair’s dynamic wasn’t just a wedding weekend tryst. This person now claims, “really, really likes” the Anyone but You star and that he really talks her up.

A music industry source also spoke to Page Six and alleged that the Schoolboy Records founder was initially worried that he was told old for the Americana headliner. However, this unnamed source goes on to claim that Braun’s feelings eventually changed and he supposedly became “obsessed” with Sweeney. Another insider’s sentiments seemingly backs up that claim:

I can tell you that it’s very real, and he’s very happy.

One other source also claimed that this is “not a casual relationship” and that it’s “game on” and “full throttle.” All of these claims, of course, should collectively be taken with a massive grain of salt. Still, If all of those sources are to be believed, though, Braun and Sweeney are “together” at the moment.

Both Scooter Braun And Sydney Sweeney Have Been In Serious Relationships

That viral American Eagle jeans campaign aside, Sydney Sweeney made headlines earlier this year amid her breakup with Jonathan Davino. Sweeney and Davino began dating in 2018 and became engaged in 2022, though split rumors began to swirl around them earlier in 2025. Amid that time, Sweeney was also linked to other A-listers, including her friend and co-star, Glen Powell, whose mother even denied there were sparks between the two. In terms of the Bezos wedding, insiders alleged that the Euphoria star was hanging out with Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom and other single men.

Meanwhile, Scooter Braun finalized his divorce from his wife of eight years, Yael Cohen, in 2022. The former married couple share three children – two sons and a daughter. The past year has also seen Braun ensnared in drama regarding one of his former clients, Justin Bieber, as the singer accused Braun of contributing to his reported financial issues.

Of course, with the Sydney Sweeney chatter swirling around him, Scooter Braun now finds himself at the center of a different kind of speculation. Although the two haven’t confirmed a romance, they have been spotted together, with Braun evening attending (the silver-clad) Sweeney’s space-themed 28th birthday party in September.

It’s also been said that the supposed Sweeney/Braun relationship has been hit with backlash. However, based on the claims that have been shared, both celebrities are purportedly moving forward with their romance. Time will tell if any official confirmation from either Braun or Sweeney is shared.