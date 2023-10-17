Insider Drops Claims On Why Ben Affleck And JLo Are Allegedly Having Marital Issues Over A Year After Their Wedding: ‘The Honeymoon Phase Is Over’

For as long as there have been famous people, there have been celebrity couples. The public has a penchant for obsessing over these pairs, and perhaps there’s no bigger example than Jennnifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The A-listers broke the internet by reuniting, with Bennifer 2.0 eventually getting married in Vegas . But an insider drops claims on why Affleck and JLo are allegedly having marital issues over a year after their wedding. And they were quoted saying “the honeymoon phase is over.” Here’s what we know.

The public has been obsessing over Lopez and Affleck since the pair got back together, and have been dissecting their every move. Case in point: when Ben Affleck went viral for looking miserable at the Grammys . An insider who is allegedly close to the pair spoke with Ok Magazine about the state of their marriage, claiming that reality has set in for the A-listers. In their words:

The honeymoon phase is over. Of course, they're still madly in love, but they're under a lot of pressure with work obligations, being in the spotlight and blending their families.

Fair point. Even t rich and famous have stressors to deal with on a daily basis. JLo and Affleck both have very busy careers, and are parents. And now they’re blending their families, with Bennifer moving into a brand new house with the kids.

To be fair, these claims by an alleged insider just sound like the reality of being a parent and adult, so the generations of Ben/Jen shippers out there might not have to panic just yet. According to this same report, there’s also some tension related to Ben Affleck’s relationship with Jennifer Garner . As they put it,

Ben and Jen are extremely close. In fact, there have been a lot of photos of them together lately where Ben looks so happy, happier than he usually looks when he's with J. Lo. That's not lost on J. Lo. She doesn't think Ben wants Jen back — J. Lo even likes Jen very much — but what woman wouldn't be a little jealous?

In the years since their split, Garner and Affleck have maintained a close relationship. They’re co-parenting their kids together, and the Alias actress also supported Affleck on his sobriety journey . In many ways they’re goals for consciously uncoupling, but this insider claims that it’s caused some mixed feelings by JLo.

Then again, the report claims that JLo actually likes the 13 Going on 30 icon quite a bit. Indeed, Affleck and Garner even exchanged holiday gifts last year. Garner even called co-parenting a gift , it seemed like everything was copacetic. And in the end, every couple eventually exits the honeymoon phase.