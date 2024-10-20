Insider Drops Claims About How Jennifer Lopez Isn’t Too Happy With How Ben Affleck Has Aimed To ‘Pamper Himself’ Amid Divorce

Months after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage, the artist has seemingly been moving forward. All the while, Affleck has been tending to his business as well and, as of late, the Oscar winner has made some cosmetic changes. He’s recently been seen sporting chic clothes and dyed hair. It would seem that in addition to the general public, Affleck’s soon-to-be-ex-wife is also taking notice. And, if an insider is to be believed, Lopez isn’t happy with her estranged hubby trying to “pamper himself.”

While the former Batman actor doesn’t come off as a sloppy guy in general, he does tend to keep it casual and comfortable whenever he’s spotted in public. He’s really stepped up his game lately, though. As noted by OK Magazine , was spotted earlier this month, wearing a button-down shirt, complete with dress pants and shoes amid an outing with his son, Fin. His hair was also trimmed and darker due to dye. While some across social media are here for the look, the news outlet’s source alleges that JLo is unhappy due to supposed irony:

Ben is suddenly going out of his way to pamper himself and look his absolute best. As you can imagine J.Lo is seeing red because these are all the things she wanted him to do when they were together and he totally refused.

It goes without saying that the “Love Don't Cost a Thing” singer usually looks pristine whenever she’s seen out and about, one could see her wanting her hubby to be as well. However, this report should be taken with a massive grain of salt, right now. Regardless of whether the Mother star truly is feeling a way about her estranged husband’s new habits, it seems evident that he’s currently living his best life in that regard. The insider went on to share further alleged details about the changes the Argo director has made to his lifestyle:

He’s now dying his hair, getting manicures and pedicures, getting waxed from head to toe. He’s even getting hair plugs and seeing the dermatologist for skin treatments to turn back the clock. Even his diet is cleaner. He’s cut out a ton of the junk.

Rumors have swirled around Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship since the beginning of this past summer, at which point breakup reports cropped up. Lopez’s divorce filing was reported back in August, and it was reported around that time that the couple did not have a prenuptial agreement in place. Lopez has since opened up about the online trolling she’s experienced in the aftermath of the split. Around that time, sources also claimed that Affleck preferred she not discuss the details of their personal life.

If there is any kind of purported friction between the two, they’re not showing it whenever they’re in public together. The past few months have seen the two engage in outings alongside their kids, for whom they’re reportedly aiming to keep their relationship civil. It’s also said that the two are trying to work through the “difficult transition” that’s accompanied their split.

Although we can’t say for sure just how Jennifer Lopez is feeling about Ben Affleck’s style update, it feels like the actor’s personal alterations signify a new era for him. That’s, of course, just an observation. All in all, one hopes that he, Lopez and their kids can move forward with their lives following the divorce, in whatever way best suits them.