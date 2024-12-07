Following Ben Affleck's Thanksgiving Meetup With Jennifer Garner, An Insider Dropped Claims About How His Ex-Wife Has Been Supporting Him Amid Divorce From JLo

Although Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s names are both on one of the latest 2024 movies , Unstoppable, when it comes to their personal lives, they officially started cutting ties over the summer when it was revealed that Bennifer was getting a divorce . Amid the massive life transition they are currently undergoing, the actor has reportedly been seeking support from ex-wife and mother to his kids, Jennifer Garner. Especially during the holiday season.

After Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner and their kids spent Thanksgiving together giving back to the Los Angeles homeless community, it was reported earlier this week that the Argo director has been invited to Christmas by Garner as well. Additionally, one source from In Touch has suggested the following:

Ben leans on her for everything, he’s got his own place but he’s still at her house all the time for family dinners and she never fails to send him home with a care package of food. She’s very concerned about his health, to the point where she reminds him when he needs to see the doctor and the dentist and even sends him vitamins to take because she’s convinced he doesn’t get enough healthy food when she’s not cooking for him.

The report also said that even before his divorce, Affleck would go to his ex-wife for advice, even on his marriage to Jennifer Lopez. The actors have known each other for over two decades, as they first became friends on the sets of Pearl Harbor and Daredevil, before getting married in 2005 and having three kids together.

Clearly, they are longtime friends (and forever co-parents), and the director is apparently leaning on Garner during his current transition. As the source continued:

He loves being looked after by her. He goes to her whenever he has a big career or life decision to make for her advice.

While the timeline on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship has apparently reached an end, it’s good to hear that he is allegedly getting support from the 13 Going on 30 actress.

In another recent report, it was suggested that Affleck feels a “comfort” with his first wife due to their loads of “history” with one another. It was also suggested that following JLo filing for divorce from him in August, Garner asked to suspend conversation with her after she got “involved” in helping them with their marriage. Allegedly she really wanted to assist the couple, but her friends feel she “shouldn’t have allowed herself to get so involved”.

Along with Affleck and Garner spending the holidays together, the Good Will Hunting actor is currently teaming up with Matt Damon on a movie called RIP for Netflix. The pair will both star in the crime thriller about a team of Miami cops who discover millions in cash at a deserted stash house. Netflix has yet to announce RIP's release date , but we expect it to come out in 2025.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Otherwise, he served as a producer on Jennifer Lopez’s new movie, Unstoppable, which is now in select theaters and arriving to those with an Amazon Prime subscription on January 16. He also recently praised JLo’s performance in the movie about American wrestler Anthony Robles.

So, as we learn more about the personal and professional lives of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez, we'll be sure to keep you posted.