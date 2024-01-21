Jamie Foxx Is Finally Back In Action And Filming His Netflix Movie With Cameron Diaz After Health Scare

There may not be another movie on the 2024 movie schedule with as meta of a title as Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz's forthcoming action comedy, Back in Action. It's the first movie Diaz has starred in since retiring in 2014, and it now marks the first time the Ray actor has been back to work since suffering an on-set “medical complication.” Said situation led to their movie’s production being shut down last April. Now, the two talented actors are back on set, ready to bring their dynamic chemistry to the screen in what promises to be an exhilarating cinematic experience.

How Do We Know The Two Stars Are Back On Set?

The details of Jamie Foxx's recent health issues were kept private, leading to speculation and conspiracy theories online. Now, we have prooff that the star has returned to work on his upcoming Netflix release alongside his co-star. Recent photos published by Page Six show the actors in good spirits, walking together outside.

There has been a lot of chatter about the Django Unchained star's health. However, in December, he appeared in public for the first time since facing health challenges, doing so at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema & Television. During the event, he accepted the Vanguard Award and openly shared that his recent ordeal was not something he would wish upon "his worst enemy."

Many Rumors Have Swirled Around This Production

The on-screen pairing of Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz has been much anticipated. Their previous collaborations in films like Any Given Sunday and Annie showcased their remarkable on-screen chemistry and left a lasting impression. So it's not surprising that many are excited that Back in Action has brought Diaz out of retirement . With that, she and Foxx will hopefully reignite the magic that has made them a fan-favorite duo on the big screen.

In 2023, there were rumors about alleged on-set outbursts from the They Cloned Tyrone star. In March 2023, The Sun reported that the Soul actor had a significant breakdown on set, which resulted in the termination of four production team members, according to an unnamed source. The insider also mentioned that some crew members were dissatisfied and that the Dreamgirls alum's popularity took a hit. This supposed incident occurred just weeks before he was hospitalized due to a previously mentioned undisclosed medical emergency, requiring the use of body doubles to complete his remaining scenes.

However, the rumors may have been exaggerated because the Mask actress spoke about reteaming with Jamie's Foxx , saying that working with him has been a blast and that she loves him. This is excellent news, because I cannot wait to see the two together on screen again.

Back In Action Seems To Be In A Good Place Now

Following the mystery surrounding the leading man's undisclosed production-halting illness, it's great to see that the comedy action film is now back on track. The talented cast, which includes renowned actress Glenn Close, continued filming after Jamie Foxx's recovery . It's also still a miracle that the film was able to land Cameron Diaz in the first place, given the uncertainty she had about returning to work. We can't say for sure how the experience has been for the two leads since they've been in production again, but they appear to be enjoying each other's company.

Per the few details we have on the movie, it's about a woman who has been retired for six years returns smarter and stronger than ever. Although we have little information about the movie, this short description adds another layer of meaning to the already fitting meta title. Indeed, this movie could not have been given a better name. I'm excited to see what's ahead and remain happy that the Strays actor is back to doing what he does best.