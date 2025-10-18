Diddy’s Lawyer Weighs In On Why He’ll ‘Bounce Back’ Following His Legal Issues

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal issues have unfolded in the public eye for roughly two years now and, most recently, the 55-year-old rapper was sentenced to 50 months (roughly four years) in prison on prostitution-related charges. It’s currently looking like Combs will indeed serve his time and, all the while, there are many who’ve been speculating about what lies ahead for him after his incarceration. One of Diddy’s lawyers is now joining that discussion, explaining why he thinks the embattled hip hop mogul will “bounce back” in time.

Xavier Donaldson is just one member of Diddy’s extensive legal team, which has been speaking on the star’s behalf amid his incarceration. During a recent interview with CNN, Donaldson mentioned that a witness testified during Diddy’s trial this past summer that this case would “destroy” him. The attorney himself was then asked if he believed this entire situation would mark the end of his client’s career, and Donaldson opined that that it won’t be over in the way some people might assume:

I think Mr. Combs will bounce back… I don’t think we’re talking about Sean Combs/Puff Daddy dancing on stages, no. I’m [not] talking about Sean Combs pre-drug addiction, pre-staying up 23 hours a day partying. I’m talking about Sean Combs who was committed to helping out, who was committed to giving back, who was committed to starting schools, who was committed to doing all the right things for his community. That Sean Combs is still there.

All in all, these comments convey the notion that as a world-famous musician, Combs’ career may not be the same but that his status as a philanthropic public figure could continue. Donaldson also shared what he sees as evidence that his client’s inclination to give back to others is still present. He specifically cited a business course that the “I Want the Love” rapper started while incarcerated at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center:

We know [he’s still giving], because once he got clean in jail, he started this magnificent curriculum that helps out persons [who are] incarcerated, that’s helping them have a purpose, helping them have goals, making them come to class and just learn from this man. So I think that part of Sean Combs is coming back.

Xavier Donaldson isn’t the first person to make the assertion that Diddy’s work isn’t finished. Music marketing expert and assistant professor Melvin Villaver Jr. believes the businessman’s career isn’t over when it comes to “influence and ownership.” Villaver acknowledged that Diddy may no longer be a “public-facing icon,” but he also said “the business side of his career — his rights, royalties and licensing power — will continue to generate value.”

However, there are still others who are of the thinking that Sean Combs’ legal issues will taint any of his future professional endeavors. Naima Cochrane, a journalist and former record executive, doesn’t think Combs will ever be the global brand he was. A former intern with Combs’ Bad Boy Entertainment, Cochrane acknowledges that “there might be a niche market somewhere,” but she believes he will “absolutely not” return to his former status. In addition, insiders claim reputable musicians aren’t keen on working with Combs after his legal woes.

This past July, Diddy was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. As part of the mixed verdict, though, he was also acquitted of two more serious charges, racketeering (RICO) and sex-trafficking. Before and throughout the trial, Diddy was incarcerated at the MDC, and he remains there now. The Grammy winner’s legal team is currently angling for him to serve his time at FCI Fort Dix, though businessman Joe Giudice, a former inmate, warned that he witnessed violence and gang activity while there.

It appears likely that further details on Combs’ path forward (legally speaking) will come to light in the coming months. His team is looking to appeal the sentencing, and there’s also the possibility of the rapper receiving a pardon from U.S. President Donald Trump. As for whether Combs can still forge a professional path for himself moving forward after the dust settles, that remains to be seen.