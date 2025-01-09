Jamie Lee Curtis Recreated Her Viral Perfect Gyrating Clip, And What An Icon

Expect to see Jamie Lee Curtis at least a few times on our 2025 movie schedule this year–the icon’s first movie premiered yesterday! The actress and film producer has an entire catalogue of Curtis' best movies with plenty popular scenes but her movie Perfect has gone viral. The 66-year-old has recreated the classic gyrating scene from the romantic drama flick and proves that she continues to be a force in Tinseltown.

Curtis was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and had help from the NBC talk show host in returning to the 1985 scene. Before they shared the video with the world, the Freaky Friday alum talked about her Gia Coppola film, The Last Showgirl and the monumental and literal showstopping LA wildfires ripping through southern California.

The post, via a Jamie Lee Curtis fan Instagram , has a cut of the original scene alongside the 2025 reimagining. Both videos are of Curtis in the aerobics studio, in essentially the same leotard, and the 40-year-old difference takes a second to recognize because JLC has and always will be an icon. The caption reads: “40 years later, Jamie Lee Curtis brings back her iconic aerobics scene from Perfect (1985), proving some things never go out of style." Check out the Perfect star and video below:

Not many stars in Hollywood do what Jamie Lee Curtis does, and especially as a Hollywood vet. The new recreation has just as much heart as the ‘80s version along with a smile that says she’s having fun doing it. Commenters on the post are as into it as Curtis is, here’s just a peek of what they’re saying:

The body🙌- marrdieguez

She is simply the best! Always in a good mood, super funny and very kind-hearted - zacksharoon

Ok but why did it take me so long to see the difference like wow Jamie Lee Curtis!!!!! - hkiitty_5

I love JLC because she seems authentic. She went gray and didn’t give a shit what Hollywood thought. I love her attitude. She’s real. And she still looks fantastic -schriners_4

I love how I couldn’t tell which was 80s and which was now. - roveneros

The comment section is full of similar sentiments praising the True Lies alum’s health, fitness, humor and general spirit of how she carries herself. And the stellar reputation of the Everything Everywhere All At Once alum isn’t just connected to her work on screen its been a constant throughout her career.

For instance, when Curtis met Pamela Anderson for The Last Showgirl the two had anxiety-melting and empowering moment, the Trading Places actress diffused any worries the Baywatch alum had. And this introduction took place after Curtis praised the model-actress for her no-makeup look at the 2023 Paris Fashion Week Event. Needless to say, you can feel the love and admiration between both women pretty well all thanks to that infamous JLC energy.

All in all, her getting back into a leotard to redo the exercise scene from Perfect is just perfect. That is why she will always be one of the best in the game, and this no-filter selfie she posted after wrapping Freakier Friday proves it.

Fans can watch the Jamie Lee Curtis classic Perfect for free on Tubi.