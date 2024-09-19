Jenna Ortega's Black And White Striped Look Is Her Most On-Theme Take On Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Yet

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s release may have passed on the 2024 movie schedule , but Jenna Ortega is still serving Beetlejuice…whoops I just said his name three times! However, that’s OK, because instead of Michael Keaton’s demon appearing, his co-star, Ortega, has popped up in the most on-theme black and white striped look.

While the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice press tour is over, the Wednesday actress is still rocking with the black and white. Across promo for the film, she channeled tons of characters, including Keaton’s titular ghost, and she’s done it again with her stylist Enrique Melendez, as you can see in his Instagram post below:

A post shared by Enrique Melendez (@mrenriquemelendez) A photo posted by on

The entire striped fit – which includes a high-neck top, short shorts and a long trench coat – is Missoni for FW 24. She’s also wearing Le Specs x Adam Selman black cat eye sunglasses and Le Silla black stilettos. It truly is a stunning and on-theme look that screams Beetlejuice in the chicest of ways. Her stylist made that clear too, as Melendez commented on his own post:

Still Hype for the Stripes #beetlejuice… haha #dadjokes

Like I said, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice press might be over, but the Juice is very much still loose…

In all seriousness though, this fit is simply another fantastic example of how good Ortega and her team are at method dressing.

This isn’t the first time she channeled the movie’s title character either, as Ortega filmed a “demure” TikTok in a black and white striped blazer that looks exactly like the one we know and love. She also rocked a red suit, per Melendez’s Instagram , at the Venice Film Festival that was inspired by Beetlejuice’s red tuxedo in the OG film.

Along with taking inspo from Beetlejuice and turning truly epic looks based on him, Ortega has also paid homage to the other characters in Tim Burton’s horror-comedy movies. From channelling Geena Davis’ Barbara in a floral dress to wearing fits inspired by her on-screen mom Winona Ryder on several occasions – my personal favorite was the red gown that looked like Lydia’s dress in the original film – the young actress has truly been killing the method dressing game. Heck, she even wore a bright yellow suit like Bob’s at one point.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Our review for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice compliments Burton’s loving and nostalgic return to this universe, and Ortega’s looks make me feel that same way. They also are getting me so excited to see the outfits she curates for her next press tour, because if this whole final fit has proven anything, it’s that this actress is always ready to rock a fabulous and fitting look.

To see Jenna Ortega alongside Michael Keaton's Beetlejuice in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (whoops I said it three times again...), you can catch the legacy sequel in theaters now.