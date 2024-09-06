Jenna Ortega's Final Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Press Look Took Inspiration From Bob, And She Really Took Method Dressing To A New Level With This One

Method dressing has been having a moment. Between Margot Robbie in her Barbiecore and Zendaya's looks, like her green tennis dress for Challengers, we've seen it done so well in many different ways. However, Jenna Ortega’s style choices to promote her latest movie Beetlejuice Beetlejuice have to be my favorite. Now, for her final look for the legacy sequel's press tour, the Wednesday actress decided to take her method dressing to a bold new level by channeling Bob from her 2024 movie release .

The new cast of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has many zany poltergeists from the Neitherworld, like Beetlejuice’s ex-wife Delores and afterlife law enforcement officer Wolf Jackson. While Jenna Ortega could pull off the looks of any of those characters, her final method dressing choice inspired by the movie came from poltergeist Bob. Her stylist Enrique Melendez posted the photos of her fun yellow look and its inspo on IG, and you can see it for yourself below:

Jenna Ortega truly did “go out with a Bob” in her three-piece yellow capri suit by Alexandra Arnold! With fashionable yellow heels from Le Silla to match and her hair pulled up in a high bun, this Bob-inspired outfit looks like the Scream actress means business.

Overall, her look is a fun, fresh and trendy take on Bob's fit from the new movie. Plus, while Ortega isn't one to wear bright colors often, this was the perfect opportunity to bust out the bright yellow, because it matched perfectly. Take a look at the image of the shrunken head ghost below and see just how well the actress harnessed the character's aesthetic:

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

It's spot on, isn't it? Truly, the actress has become a true fashion icon, and the outfits she's donned while promoting Beetlejuice Beetlejuice further solidified that point.

Each method dressing moment just screams, “It’s showtime!” For example, earlier in the promo period, Jenna Ortega threw back to OG Beetlejuice character Lydia when she wore a school uniform similar to the one at the end of the first movie.

She then channeled her movie mom again by wearing a red Dior two-piece set that resembled Lydia’s iconic red wedding dress at the Venice premiere of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Oh, also, we can’t forget about Ortega’s spooky photoshoot where she wore a long flowing dress with flowers, greenery, and butterflies that looked like Geena Davis’ Beetlejuice ghost character Barbara.

And that's not even all of them, those are just a few highlights. Overall, every outfit that the former Disney Channel star has worn has been the perfect way to not only promote her new movie but pay tribute to the 1988 film we all know and love.

I certainly never thought dressing up like the poltergeist character Bob from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice would look so vogue. But, leave it to Jenna Ortega to take Bob's yellow suit to a whole other level that successfully represents the new Tim Burton character.

Now, it's time to see all the characters who have inspired Ortega's looks on the big screen, because the long-awaited Beetlejuice sequel is in currently playing in theaters.