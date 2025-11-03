Robert Pattinson Responds After Jennifer Lawrence Says She Served Him ‘Trash Food’

Jennifer Lawrence may have served up one of the most bizarre celebrity dinner stories of the year, but it turns out Robert Pattinson isn’t mad about being her most unexpected guest. While promoting their 2025 movie release , the psychological drama Die, My Love , the Harry Potter alum was asked to weigh in on the now-viral “trash food” story that The Hunger Games veteran actress shared on The Graham Norton Show. His response? Classic Pattinson.

The two were on the red carpet for the premiere of Die, My Love when Pattinson was approached by Entertainment Tonight , who brought up Lawrence’s infamous tale of serving him food from her garbage can. He hilariously responded:

It was delicious. So she must have a really nice trash hole.

Perfect, odd, and on-brand response from the Micky 17 star. No notes.

If you missed the original story, Lawrence recounted how the Tenet actor dropped by unexpectedly during a pajama-clad girls’ night. The actress panicked when he asked for food, realized she didn’t have any left, and—while he was in the bathroom—retrieved scraps from the trash. When he asked for seconds, she admitted the only food left was also in the trash. “I don’t mind,” he reportedly said, pulling it out himself.

This whole dinner party trash story is exactly the kind of deranged-yet-endearing story only these two could pull off—and it’s adding unexpected levity to an otherwise haunting press cycle. Die, My Love is far from light fare. The release follows the former teen icons starring together as the married couple, Grace and Jackson. The Mother! star’s character descends into postpartum psychosis while Pattinson plays her increasingly fractured partner. The pair have already made headlines for the film’s naked tiger-inspired dance scene , and Lawrence has been refreshingly candid about the physical and emotional toll of shooting it.

Still, off-screen, the pair are clearly enjoying each other’s company. The Longdon-born performer told ET that he was surprised at how easy it was to work with Lawrence. He said of working with her:

I mean, I have always been like a massive fan of hers. Wanted to work together forever. It’s strange, I didn’t really realize that it would be as easy as it was in the end… to be friendly, and how easy it is to work with her. She’s so good. So egoless. She's kind of amazing… she’s just such a natural actress. It was so amazing to work with her.

She’s not just an Oscar‑winning actress — she’s apparently such a talented cook that even her trash passes for a plated meal. The Twilight Saga actor couldn’t tell the difference, which may be the most unhinged of compliments his costar has surely ever received.

And the admiration goes both ways. In a previous interview, Lawrence joked about their friendship and dynamic, saying:

He’s just one of the gals. He wants to gossip. He’s also like my daughter. He’s a great father, he’s professional… but I wouldn’t trust that he’s eaten that day.

And as for the trash meal? Some fans (hi, I’m “some fans”) have already dubbed him “Trash Pattinson,” a nickname I’m all too happy to keep alive. Whether or not it becomes part of the film’s official promo push remains to be seen, but let’s just say there’s something oddly on-brand about the star of The Batman eating scraps and calling it gourmet.

Now, with Die, My Love set to hit theaters on November 7, fans can expect more offbeat chemistry from the duo—on screen and off. And if dinner plans are involved, maybe just check the trash first.