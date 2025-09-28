Brett Goldstein Filmed A Rom-Com With JLo. Why He Says It Was 'A Nightmare'

Brett Goldstein is used to some fanfare at this point. The actor/writer’s star began to rise after his Emmy-winning run as Roy Kent in Ted Lasso, and his popularity continued after the success of his comedy show Shrinking. However, now the spotlight is about to firmly be on him, as he is set to star opposite Jennifer Lopez in the upcoming rom-com Office Romance. The duo were seen shooting in New Jersey this past spring and since then, the film has garnered interest. Goldstein is now opening up about production on the film, and why he found it to be a “nightmare.”

The British actor was recently interviewed by USA Today while promoting his new 2025 move release, All Of You. He opened up about newfound fame, and how it’s grown as the popularity of his projects have. While Goldsein is used to working with famous faces like Harrison Ford, Jason Sudeikis, and Jason Segel, it seems nothing could have prepared him for the fanfare and attention that working on a movie with Lopez caused. He explained of the experience:

A nightmare. The shoot was a dream. The two days we filmed outside were, forget it, just because of paparazzi everywhere. It was a nightmare.

Clearly, Goldstein is reflecting on making a movie with someone who attracts an immense amount of fans to a film set, not JLo as an actress. Photographers and fans can be quite disruptive amid productions on movie or TV shows, and I'd imagine that can be very distracting for the actors who are trying to work. This doesn’t surprise me, as it felt like photos of Goldstein and Lopez shooting Office Romance really made the rounds online back in March.

Despite the negative experience with the heavy press presence during production, it seems like Brett Goldstein would still be open to making another movie with the Hustlers actress again. However, as he humorously noted, such a film would be made on just one condition:

I thought, 'If (Lopez and I) make another film together, I'm going to keep all the scenes indoors. There will be no exterior shots.

As I previously alluded to, this kind of on-set attention isn’t limited to Jennifer Lopez's films, as many movies that are shot on location garner copious amounts of attention from paparazzi and fans. The Devil Wears Prada 2 has been in such a situation as of late, as the 2026 movie has been filmed in Manhattan. While some of the outfits have been spoiled, the film's writer reasoned that the viral set photos are only increasing the hype for the movie. Chris Evans also reflected on his negative experience on Materialists, as various photographers gathered around their NYC set.

Don't get me wrong, as it's great that a number of films are being shot on location, which can help enhance the production. Still, it can be a "nightmare" for actors, as Brett Goldstein explained, especially when it involves actors who are incredibly famous. Nevertheless, I'm curious to see what Goldstein and JLo bring to their new film. Additionally, let's hope that if they work together again, let's hope Goldstein gets his wish for only exterior scenes.

Be sure to have a Netflix subscription to see Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein together in Office Romance, which is expected to be released in 2026. For more information on other exciting titles heading to the streaming platform in the near future, make sure to consult the schedule of upcoming Netflix movies.