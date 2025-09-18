That Time Margot Robbie Shoved Down A Big Beautiful Shepherd’s Pie Right Before Making Out With Colin Farrell

Margot Robbie’s Barbie may not have had her kissing Ryan Gosling , but her 2025 movie release will involve some romance scenes with Colin Farrell. Although there was one snag that made a kiss scene between them not so romantic to shoot in real life. While filming A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, the Irish actor gave Robbie a big, beautiful shepherd's pie right before making out with the actor, and talk about cringe.

The trailer for the new fantasy romance movie A Big Bold Beautiful Journey was just oozing with lovey-dovey. The longing stares, the hand holding, and a sweet kiss to top it all off. Behind the scenes, however, a kiss scene can only be as pleasing as what you last ate.

In the case of Margot Robbie, she downed a shepherd’s pie given by Colin Farrell before making out with him for the movie. Check out the hilarious story she told The Scott Mills Breakfast Show that'll make you self-conscious about your own jungle breath before kissing someone:

And I was like, shoveling it down, and he just looked at me, and he’s like ‘Really? Now? Right now you’re going to eat the shepherd’s pie?’ And I was like, ‘I’ll have some gum, don’t worry!’

Yeah, you probably shouldn’t give your leading lady a meat-filled pie before you’re about to kiss her for a romance flick. But hey, shepherd’s pie is all the more savory that you can’t say no to that. Now, I’m curious if the gum actually did help!

But fortunately, it doesn’t appear like Margot Robbie’s shepherd’s pie breath turned off the Academy Award nominee as he called the kiss on the BBC Radio show “a very homely snog.” Considering The Banshees of Inisherin actor made that pie, he must have been subconsciously channeling his homemade cooking into that kiss.

A kiss scene may look cute and romantic to audiences. However, take it from the actors themselves to tell you their scene partner’s breath doesn’t always lie. Full House’s Lori Loughlin said John Stamos’ pre-kissing ritual would involve eating Doritos and smoking a cigar. A breath like that wouldn’t put me in a romantic mood.

(Image credit: Sony)

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , Liam Hemsworth recalled in 2014 that his Hunger Games co-star Jennifer Lawrence would be “eating garlic or tuna fish or something” before their kiss scenes. I’d be rolling out the Tic Tacs or gum at that point.

Not only did Margot Robbie discover during their time on A Big Bold Beautiful Journey that Colin Farrell can make a good shepherd’s pie, but that he’s got “The New Zac Efron” vibes . She got to witness the talented actor perform a song and dance number for their new movie that showed the Aussie actress a different side to him. Good cooking, musical skills, and a willingness to overlook a meaty kiss certainly aren’t bad skills for a scene partner to have.

Shepherd’s pie breath may not be so tasty while doing a kiss scene. But it didn’t seem like Colin Farrell had a problem with it while making out with Margot Robbie for their new romance flick. I’m sure, ultimately, their kiss scene was still filled with sparks that shone bright on the big screen. You can see for yourself with A Big Bold Beautiful Journey coming to theaters on September 19th.