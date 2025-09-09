Where Do Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Stand A Year After Splitting Up? Here’s The Latest From An Insider

Celebrity couples have a way of capturing the public's attention, from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to Zendaya and Tom Holland. Another former pair that's made headlines for decades now is Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who have been split up for a year now. And some insiders close to the A-listers have offered an update about where they stand at this point in their break-up.

JLo filed for divorce last August, and the pair ultimately found a way to break-up without going to court. Bennifer's divorce was finalized in January, so they've had some time to process their feelings. An anonymous insider who is reportedly close to Affleck spoke to People about where they currently stand, offering:

Things between Ben and Jennifer are good. Even though they’re not together anymore, they’ve stayed on friendly terms.

While celebrity divorces can get super messy (I'm looking at you, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard), that doesn't seem to be the case here. Despite their marriage not working out, it doesn't sound like there are hard feelings between the two. Anyone who has had a break-up knows this isn't always easy, so it shows some maturity on their parts.

Of course, there are a few reason why this former couple has stayed connected post-break-up. In addition to their shared mansion (which has been taken off the market), Affleck and Lopez's kids continue to have a good relationship. As the same source shared:

The kids are still really close. They have the same groups of friends, they see each other and they talk all the time. They make sure the kids know they get along. The most important thing to both of them is raising their kids in a supportive environment, so they plan to stay in each other’s lives.

Lopez and Affleck blended families when getting together, which resulted in their kids forming a close bond. Even though the two movie stars have broken up, they've reportedly continued to encourage the friendship that their kids formed. Another source who is allegedly close to JLo offered more context to People, claiming:

She's a great mom and always gave Ben's kids the same love. Even though her contact with Ben is now more sporadic, they make sure the kids can spend time together whenever they want.

How sweet is that? Despite their feelings about the divorce, it sounds like both Affleck and Lopez are supportive of their children continuing their friendship. This might be another reason why Bennifer used an expensive divorce lawyer in order settle out of court. If they actually ended up battling in the courtroom I have to assume it would be harder to keep the lines of communication open for their respective families.

Professionally, both Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have some thrilling projects coming on the 2025 movie release list and beyond. We'll just have to wait and see if/when the former couple is ever able to actually sell the mansion they bought and renovated together.