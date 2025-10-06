Jennifer Lopez Was Asked About Her Divorce From Ben Affleck While On The Today Show, And Things Got Awkward

While Jennifer Lopez’s work continues to be celebrated by fans and discussed by pundits, her personal life continues to dominate conversations. Lopez’s reported marital issues with ex-husband Ben Affleck made headlines throughout 2024 and, in August of that year, she formally filed for divorce. That split was finalized in January 2025, and Lopez has since received questions about the dissolution of her latest marriage. Said topic came up again during her recent appearance on Today, and the situation became somewhat awkward.

JLo appeared on NBC’s The Today Show to promote her much-discussed 2025 movie release, Kiss of the Spider Woman. The 56-year-old multihyphenate discussed the film along with a few other topics with host Craig Melvin. During the chat, Melvin mentioned how the “On the Floor” performer’s work on her new film coincided with her domestic situation with her former husband. Once that topic was broached, Lopez laughed before calling out Melvin:

There you go! Look at this guy!

Although the chat took a somewhat awkward turn as Jennifer Lopez looked towards the camera crew to muse about the subject, Craig Melvin quickly (and respectfully) interjected. The journalist explained that the reason he brought up Lopez’s ex-husband was because he actually served as a producer on Spider Woman. In Melvin’s defense, Lopez also previously discussed the dichotomy between filming on set and going home amid her domestic issues. From there, the Unstoppable star gave some props to Ben Affleck:

If it wasn’t for Ben, the movie wouldn’t have (gotten) made, and I will always give him that credit.

While she didn’t explicitly discuss her divorce from the Accountant 2 star, JLo said that “things happen” and “you have to keep going.” Working on Kiss of the Spider Woman was apparently invaluable for Lopez and apparently helped her “keep going.” The actress has enthusiastically discussed working with director Bill Condon on the film and collaborating with others. Lopez seems most grateful for the experience and isn’t dwelling heavily on Oscar buzz.

As for Jennifer Lopez’s relationship with Ben Affleck, it’s been alleged that the two former spouses have remained on good terms since splitting up after a little over two years of marriage. It’s even been said that Affleck continues to support Lopez’s kids and has maintained his “stepdad” role. At the same time, Lopez still appears to be a fixture in the lives of her former partner’s kids, to the point that she was even spotted shopping with Affleck’s son, Samuel, in September.

JLo hasn’t spoken too candidly about her divorce from the former Batman actor since it was finalized. The few comments she has shared, though, suggest that she’s grateful for her ex in several respects but is also looking to move on with her life. Nevertheless, based on history, there’s a firm chance that other journalists will continue to mention the divorce. Should that happen, we’ll have to wait and see if a question leads to an awkward moment like the one Lopez briefly shared with Craig Melvin.

Check out Lopez in Kiss of the Spider Woman, which opens in theaters on October 10.