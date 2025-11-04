That Time Jennifer Lopez’s Iconic Green Dress Returned To The Red Carpet… On Its OG Model

As much as there are probably billions of people who follow fashion on a regular basis, there are still many folks who don’t pay much attention to it beyond what they wear daily. However, sometimes one of our very famous celebrities will sport a ‘fit that manages to truly get everyone talking, and that happened with the 2000 Grammy Awards. That was the year that 2025 movies star Jennifer Lopez rocked the now infamous green, cut-down-to-there Versace dress that set tongues wagging. That gown just showed up on the red carpet again, but on the model who originally wore it.

Who Just Wore JLo’s Iconic Green Dress?

Jennifer Lopez has been one of the world’s biggest stars for nearly 30 years now. The former In Living Color Fly Girl has made her name in movies like Selena, Hustlers, and this year’s Oscar buzz-filled Kiss of the Spider Woman, as well as in the field of music (including a recent song about the “wreckage” of her divorce from Ben Affleck), to become a popular all-around entertainer.

With that, the star has always delivered on the red carpet and beyond, with Lopez being known as quite the fashionista who can dazzle in everything from country-fied denim and sweater dressing with shiny knee boots, to sheer floral gowns in late summer, and (of course) that famed, filmy jungle-print dress by Donatella Versace (which JLo’s stylist didn’t even want her to wear). Now, the model who first wore that dress on the runway, Amber Valletta, has stepped out in the creation to adorn the red carpet with it once again. Take a look!

(Image credit: Getty Images (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic))

Valletta looks amazing (as models tend to), and it makes sense that she would feel a sense of ownership, of sorts, when it comes to this designer gown, despite the fact that Lopez wearing it to the Grammys actually helped create Google Images. As she told Entertainment Tonight when they caught up with her on the red carpet:

I wore it on the runway, and then I wore it in the campaign. And then JLo wore it, of course, to the Grammys. It blew up. What’s incredible is that a dress can transcend a moment in time, and can bring so much joy and so many memories, and so much fierceness into the world.

What’s The Origin Story Of JLo’s Green Dress And Model Amber Valletta?

As is frequently the case with any of the high fashion looks we see on celebrities, there is likely a supermodel who wore it first in the fashion show that was used to show it off for the first time. That is very much the case with this Versace dress (which had people focusing on JLo’s…assets A LOT), which was first worn by Amber Valletta on the runway in September 1999 for the fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2000 collection. She continued:

It’s a real honor to have been a part of it from the beginning and to be wearing it tonight. I was like, ‘You know what, I’m ready to put it on again.’

And “put it on again” she did! This is a definite case of the woman making the clothes as opposed to the clothes making the woman, just as it was with JLo. In fact, maybe she wouldn’t have even liked the gown if it hadn’t been for the way Valletta wore it on the catwalk, so the famous model absolutely should be proud for her part in fashion history here!