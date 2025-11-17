JLo’s Svelte Governors Awards Corset Gown Is Eye-Popping In The Best Way

Jennifer Lopez’s luck on-screen may be less than ideal, as her latest project Kiss of the Spider Woman was a flop at the box office (despite some early Oscar buzz), but when it comes to celebrity fashion, nobody does it quite like JLo. The actress was the epitome of glamour at this weekend’s Governors Awards, donning a dramatic corset dress that was both eye-popping and jaw-dropping.

JLo can always be counted on to dominate the red carpet, and she certainly did that on November 16, arriving at the Los Angeles event in a black velvet and champagne-colored Tamara Ralph couture gown. The low-cut neckline and dramatic black silhouette illusion was a show-stopper, as you can see below:

(Image credit: Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

As stunning as the ensemble is from the front, it’s just as interesting from the back, as black lacing contrasts the champagne corset and the long train that flows behind her. Black velvet opera gloves were the perfect compliment, and she reportedly finished with jewelry from Chopard.

It makes sense that Jennifer Lopez — in that dangerously low neckline — was the star Sunday night, as the Governors Awards were held in support of Kiss of the Spider Woman. The event is presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to honor outstanding contributions to film.

(Image credit: Jennifer Lopez's Instagram Stories)

While the musical — JLo’s first foray into the genre — didn’t bank as much as its filmmakers and Ben Affleck’s production company Artists Equity would have hoped, it was still well-received by critics, with Jennifer Lopez’s name starting to circulate as a potential Best Supporting Actress nominee for next year’s Academy Awards.

Whether or not a trophy becomes involved, the opportunity to star in a musical like Kiss of the Spider Woman is one that JLo says she had waited for all of her life, and when you look this good at an event celebrating your movie, I’d definitely count that as a win.

Of course, Jennifer Lopez is accustomed to notching Ws in the fashion department. The multihyphenate can pull off anything from a casual, all-denim fit to a flirty floral see-through summer dress to her stellar red carpet looks, which of course include the infamous low-cut green Grammys dress from 2000.

Regardless of what comes next for Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jennifer Lopez is also looking ahead at another project, Office Romance, which will hit the Netflix schedule sometime in the future. Fans are particularly interested in seeing her star alongside Brett Goldstein amid the Ted Lasso actor’s crush on the Hustlers star.

Rumors have circulated about JLo and Brett Goldstein potentially taking their workplace romance off of the screen and into the real world, as the set of the movie was reportedly a “flirt fest” between the two. This is particularly exciting because Office Romance supposedly differs from Jennifer Lopez’s best rom-coms in that it’s more “raunchy” — along the vein of Knocked Up or There’s Something About Mary.

We’ll definitely be keeping an eye on the 2026 movie calendar for that one, and in the meantime, the more eye-popping red carpet looks we can get out of JLo, the better!