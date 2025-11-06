Rachel Sennott Just Channeled ‘90s Jennifer Aniston In Her Itty Bitty, Picture Perfect Green Minidress

You know what they say, “everything old is new again,” and if there is any area of life where that always seems to be the case, it is with fashion. While new movies can dip into the past, and there are shows on the 2025 TV schedule that also take place in long-gone eras, sometimes a celeb will step out in a ‘fit that appears to be a complete throwback. Such is the case with Rachel Sennott, who just channeled ‘90s Jennifer Aniston in a teeny, Picture Perfect-esque green minidress.

What Did Rachel Sennott Just Wear That’s Reminiscent Of Jennifer Aniston’s Picture Perfect Dress?

Rachel Sennott has really expanded her profile over the past five years, since she burst onto the scene in Shiva Baby, having since starred in things like the horror film Bodies Bodies Bodies and starring in/writing the teen sex comedy, Bottoms. Now she’s making the rounds to promote her new HBO comedy series, I Love LA, which is already being compared to modern classics like Insecure and Girls.

The Saturday Night star recently stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and definitely showed up and showed out by paying tribute to a classic look from the 1997 Jennifer Aniston comedy, Picture Perfect, and donning an adorably sexy little green minidress. Observe:

WOW. Not only does Sennott look amazing, but her dress is nearly identical to the one the Friends star wore in a big scene of her ‘90s rom-com. Seeing as how the film is kinda sorta a deep cut, even for lovers of some of the best romantic comedies of all time, here’s something to help jog your memory:

SEE?! Honestly, I would not be surprised to find out that this is actually the exact same dress that Aniston wore in the movie, would you? OK, I’m going to admit now to going down an extensive internet rabbit hole trying to figure out what dress she had on in the movie, as well as more info about Sennott’s mini.

After way too long, I was successful with the details of Aniston's dress. An LA Times article notes that it was made by costume designer Jane Robinson from fabric she got for "less than $30." Meanwhile, even though the dress is very memorable to those who’ve seen the film, it doesn’t quite seem to have made it to the list of iconic outfits from ‘90s movies, and, of course, seeing as how Aniston didn’t wear it on her mega-hit NBC comedy, it also can’t be counted among one of the most iconic outfits on Friends, so there doesn't seem to be info on Sennott's extremely close look.

Luckily, however, that doesn’t really matter, because the look is still absolute fire, right? Plus, ‘90s fashion is quite trendy now, and has been for a while. Recent years have seen Bella Hadid channel ‘90s-era Gisele Bündchen, Brie Larson bare her abs in an ensemble inspired by ‘90s supermodel Claudia Schiffer, and Zendaya sport a 1991 Polo Ralph Lauren dress that Cindy Crawford helped make famous back in the day.

Basically, celebrity fashion is coming up ‘90s right now, and we should all get in on the trend while we can!