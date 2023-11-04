'Ben Wants Me To Understand My Worth': After Rumors Swirled Around Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez, She Had A Candid Statement About Her Life Right Now
JLo gave us the lowdown on the current state of Bennifer 2.0.
Few celebrity marriages have been as high profile as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s. Their love story has sometimes felt like the kind of romance you’d see in a Hollywood movie, and their on-again, off-again, on-again trajectory has captivated the world for decades now. Now, rumors that the Marry Me and Flash stars’ relationship is hanging on by a thread have once again captivated the gossip mill. But a recent comment from JLo herself, in which she addresses how her husband is helping her know her worth, might be her way of addressing the murmurs about her relationship in a refreshingly candid way.
With how long the timeline of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship has been, it’s no surprise that the couple has weathered some serious ups and downs. And since Affleck and Lopez once broke up, after a high-profile engagement, because they didn’t see a future together, it’s understandable why some fans aren’t sold on the longevity of their romance. But despite rumors of trouble in paradise for "Bennifer", Lopez doesn’t seem to have gotten the memo that she and her husband are headed for Splitsville. In a recent interview with Vogue, the Mother star actually gave Affleck partial credit for a recent improvement in her self-esteem, saying:
It’s not uncommon for JLo to be this candid about her personal life. But even though she didn’t directly address the rumors in her conversation with the news outlet, it seems like she’s making a pretty clear statement that her relationship with her hubby is a source of strength and comfort for her. The Hustlers lead's latest anecdote about life with the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice star is also a good reminder that tabloids don’t tell the whole story – and that the glimpses we get of celebrities only show a small bit of their lives.
Sure, it’s fun for some to joke about how miserable Ben Affleck looked at the Grammys, or speculate about why JLo went solo at Fashion Week. But there’s still a lot we don’t see behind the scenes of the couple's life – and from the sounds of it, their bond is stronger than ever.
There are other signs, too, that the pair are staying focused on their future. Jennifer Lopez recently sold her bachelorette pad and shacked up with Ben Affleck in their opulent new mansion (that has 24 – yes, 24 – bathrooms). They’ve also taken steps to blend their respective families together – an important step in establishing a strong foundation in the years to come. So even if things do get a bit rocky between the couple from time to time, it sounds like they’re doing everything they can to make sure their epic Hollywood love story has a happily ever after.
