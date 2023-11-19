Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Bootylicious Look As She And Ben Affleck Painted The Town In Vegas This Weekend

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship remains a topic of public discussion for more than a few reasons. One of them is simply the fact that the two seem to have a lot of fun together – despite what the memes of Affleck’s face (which he called out) would make you believe. On that note, it’s certainly not out of the ordinary for the pair to travel to special events, and that was the case this past weekend. The married couple took in some fun activities while visiting Las Vegas, where they painted the town road. And amid the fun, Lopez showed off a truly “bootylicious” look.

As history has shown, Jennifer Lopez loves having fun with her fans and, on many occasions, she does that through her social media posts. She dropped a particularly cheeky (no pun intended) video on her Instagram amid her time in Vegas with Ben Affleck. The clip, which was set to Wisin & Yandel’s “Pam Pam,” saw the multihyphenate strutting while making her way through a corridor. Humorously, the music and the movements of the “Jenny from the Block” singer’s behind synced up perfectly. Take a look for yourself:

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) A photo posted by on

I’m still trying to figure out whether or not this woman actually ages. She looked absolutely stunning, though, as the tan ensemble she was wearing was nothing short of sleek. And yes, she was also totally working her derrière as she maneuvered through the place. The Marry Me star is one to stray away from highlighting her behind (or any others, for that matter). During the summer of 2022, she dropped a “Summer of Booty” video , which went viral. That promotional clip was later confirmed to be connected to a booty balm she’d been working on . Given all of this, one would think that she’d own the “bootylicious” label. Enough about her butt, though. Check out a few more snapshots of her look in the following post:

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) A photo posted by on

Bennifer may have been in “Sin City,” but their reason for visiting was actually quite charitable. The two – along with Mark Scheinberg – co-hosted a charity poker and blackjack tournament at the The Venetian Resort Las Vegas’s Lavo location, per Us Weekly . Said event was established in order to raise funds for Ben Affleck’s Eastern Congo Initiative, a non-profit organization that advocates for and assists inhabitants of Eastern Congo. Based on photos that have since surfaced, it would seem that everyone involved had a good time. Affleck and his spouse posed for pics on the red carpet and looked great. See their looks below:

(Image credit: Mindy Small/Getty Images)

Las Vegas played an integral role in the love story between the two actors. After they became engaged in April 2022, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in Las Vegas in July of that same year. Months later, they had a larger ceremony that was held on the former Batman actor’s estate in Georgia. It’s still amazing that years after breaking up, the two Gigli alums found their way back to each other. I guess you could say few people probably thought that was in the cards. (Sorry, I couldn’t resist.)

More on Hollywood Couples (Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing) 25 Times Co-Stars In A Movie Started Dating In Real Life

I’d imagine that more special trips lie ahead for Bennifer as their marriage progresses, and it wouldn’t be surprising if they return to Vegas at some point. It’s probably also wise to assume, based on her track record, that this won’t be the last time JLo drops a booty-bumping video like the one above. When it comes to stars who’ve mastered the art of posting such content, she’s at the top of the list and not the bottom. Alright, seriously, I’m done now.