Jessica Chastain Praised Andrew Garfield And Dropped Some Behind-The-Scenes Photos Of The Two Together

While Andrew Garfield caught a lot of attention late last year for reprising his version of Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home (after months of denying he was doing so), 2021 also saw him acting opposite Jessica Chastain in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Garfield played the Jim Bakker to Chastain’s title character, and half a month following the movie’s release, the actress has thrown some praise her co-star’s way via some behind-the-scenes photos of them together.

Jessica Chastain showered Andrew Garfield with kind words in an Instagram post sharing some pictures of the two of them reunite at a public event. Take a look below!

Jessica Chastain is a talented actress with a Golden Globe win and many other accolades under her belt, but as she acknowledged in her post’s caption, who an actor is performing opposite of plays a big role in how their own performance turns out. Luckily for Chastain, she was impressed with what Andrew Garfield brought to the proverbial table for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which in turn benefitted her outing as Tammy Faye Bakker. She clearly had a good time working with Garfield, so don’t be surprised if these two star in a movie again someday.

Directed by The Big Sick’s Michael Showalter and written by Dead to Me’s Abe Sylvia, The Eyes of Tammy Faye chronicled the rise and fall of Tammy Faye’s televangelism career and her marriage to Jim Bakker. The biographical drama also starred Cherry Jones and Vincent D’Onofrio (among others), and was met with mixed critical reception, with CinemaBlend’s own Mike Reyes giving it 2 out of 5 stars in his review. However, it’s also received plenty of accolades over the last several months, including being recognized in the Best Actress and Best Makeup and Hairstyling categories among the 2022 Academy Award nominations, which will air on March 27. If you missed out on seeing The Eyes of Tammy Faye in theaters, it’s available to watch online if you have an HBO Max subscription.

Besides The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Jessica Chastain recently starred alongside Penélope Cruz Lupita Nyong’o, Fan Bingbing, Diane Kruger and Sebastian Stan in the spy movie The 355, while Andrew Garfield played the late Jonathan Larson in the Netflix musical drama Tick, Tick… Boom!, for which he’s scored a Best Actor Oscar nomination. As far as what the future holds in store for these two, Chastain can be seen later this year in the Paramount+ miniseries George & Tammy and the Netflix movie The Good Nurse, and Garfield is leading the Hulu miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven, which drops sometime this spring.

CinemaBlend will continue to pass along any big updates concerning Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield’s careers, including they are indeed paired together again. For now, there are plenty of 2022 movie releases to spice up your cinematic taste buds.