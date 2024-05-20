As JLo And Ben Affleck Breakup Rumors Swirl, Jennifer Garner Visited Her Ex-Husband

Being a celebrity can be a double edged sword. Because while plenty of people want to be famous, it makes one's personal life into a very public affair. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez know this all too well, as they've made countless headlines during both times they've been in a relationship. Recently rumors are claiming Bennifer is in trouble, and that the pair are living separately. And as this chatter online continues, Jennifer Garner reportedly visited with her ex Affleck.

For context: Garner and Affleck have kids, so it's hardly surprising for them to be in contact. But the timing of this has folks turning their heads, as Affleck and JLo weren't wearing wedding rings and were reportedly not doing well. A new report by Ok Magazine claims that Garner visited Affleck in the house he's been living in since getting space from JLo. And this gave some folks reason to pause as allegedly none of the former couple's kids were present.

Fans who have been paying attention to this trio of A-lister's love lives know that Garner and Affleck are seemingly on good terms, and have been co-parenting for years. And even after their breakup, Garner supported Affleck's sobriety after a relapse. But fans are wondering if this might be a bad sign regarding what happening with he and Lopez.

(Image credit: John Salangsang/Variety/Getty Images)

Garner and Affleck spending time together might not be that remarkable IRL, as they'll seemingly always be in each other's lives. But the public is looking for clues regarding what happening in his marriage with Jennifer Lopez. Could they be heading for yet another breakup? Only time will tell but some fans have followed their story for decades at this point.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have yet to offer any statement regarding the rumors centering around their relationship, which has only lead to more speculation from the public. For instance, after headlines formed about them not wearing wedding rings, they were each photographed sporting them again. So maybe things aren't heading to splitsville after all.

The rumors about JLo and Affleck claim that the pair haven't been spending enough time together. Considering they're both at the top of their fields, this could make sense; everyone wants a piece of them. According to these rumors, the tensions are so high that they decided to take some space.

The internet exploded when the pair got back together, and Affleck and Lopez eventually married in Vegas. If they were to actually break-up, the response would no doubt be deafening on social media. We'll just have to see how it all shakes out, and how much press happens as JLo prepares to release her new Netflix movie Atlas.

Atlas will arrive on May 24th for those with a Netflix subscription. In the meantime, check the 2024 movie release dates.