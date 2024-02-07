JLo Just Showed Off Another Ben Affleck Accessory In Her Collection, And It’s Couples Goals

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have now been married for about a year and a half , and while the honeymoon phase of their relationship may be over , they’re still very much together and doing things like attending the Golden Globes together (where JLo reacted to all those “Sad Affleck” photos ). The star is no stranger to luxe jewels, particularly those that celebrate her romance with the Air actor/director, and she just showed off another of her Affleck accessories which is definite couples goals.

What Ben Affleck Accessory Did Jennifer Lopez Just Show Off?

JLo is always making headlines for her fashionable choices. Whether it’s a new music video filled with bikini looks or stepping out in a breastplate for a top , and while she was recently unfazed by dancing her hair off during her SNL performance she’s now back to showing us her collection of Ben Affleck accessories, and it has couples goals written all over it. Take a look!

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) A photo posted by on

You spotted it, right? The Shotgun Wedding lead was moving around quite a bit in the brief clip as she demonstrated how to use some of her JLo Beauty products for an easy, breezy Valentine’s Day look, but if you were watching closely you almost certainly noticed the “Affleck” nameplate necklace she was sporting (even though it does appear backwards in the video).

For a woman who once wore a coat of live roses this is a very simple and elegant way to show the world (and her famous hubby) who has her heart. And, really, what could be a bigger goal for a couple than showing one another and everyone else how much they love and support their other half?

As noted, this is hardly the first time the This Is Me…Now singer has paid tribute to her romance with Affleck via jewelry. It was just in August that Lopez posted some shots to Instagram to show how her month was going, and left followers with a close up of a delicate gold necklace with the letters B…E…N trailing down one side and leading to a sparkly diamond-encrusted heart.

She also sported some “Jennifer and Ben” neckwear with another fab fit back in November 2022, and has worn other related pieces, so having his or their names emblazoned on one necklace or another is clearly one of her fave ways to say “Yo, I got my man!”

Honestly, I really hope this relationship works out for these two crazy kids. They’ve been through a lot, both together and separately, so here’s hoping that blending families in their new house continues to go well. Now, all I need to see is Affleck sporting something like a diamond “JLo” necklace for everything to seem complete.