'You Must Keep Moving': JLo's Pal And Confidant Shared Sweet Hamptons Pics And Life Advice Amidst Her Marital Woes

People have a lot of questions right now about what’s going on in the relationship between Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck. The two haven’t spent much time together this summer, and rumors are the pair could be heading for divorce. Whatever is actually going on, Lopez appears to be enjoying herself this summer, as she’s spending time with friends who are being very supportive of her.

Stevie Makey is a vocal coach and a friend of Jennifer Lopez, the pair apparently spent some time together doing some bicycle riding in the Hamptons. The duo certainly looks good, and based on Mackey’s comments, they may also be feeling good. Mackey posted a picture to Instagram of their recent bike ride.

A post shared by Stevie Mackey (@steviemackey) A photo posted by on

Bicycles weren‘t just the activity of the day, but they were also apparently a metaphor for life, one that may have had a lot to do with Jennifer Lopez’s current mental state. Alongside the picture of JLo and himself on bikes, Mackey posted a meme to his Instagram Stories that referenced bicycles, possibly an intentional reference to Lopez’s marital issues. Even if the statement wasn't an intentional reference, it's certainly fitting. It said…

Life is like riding a bicycle. In order to keep your balance you must keep moving.

Moving forward is certainly what Jennifer Lopez has been doing of late. While rumors of a breakup with Ben Affleck have been circulating for weeks, it hasn’t stopped the singer and actress from living her life. She recently was on vacation in Europe by herself, though while she was Affleck reportedly moved out of the house the two bought together after getting married. The house is now on the market despite the couple only living there for about a year.

Whatever is going on behind the scenes of the Affleck/Lopez marriage, the pair are clearly spending some time apart. That doesn’t necessarily mean anything, not every couple spends all their time together, but there has been a lot of talk from unnamed sources that the second time around for Affleck and Lopez isn’t working out a great deal better than the first.

The two seem to care for each other genuinely but they also seem to be very different types of people. Jennifer Lopez lives her life in the public eye and appears to like it that way, while Ben Affleck seems to be much more reserved, and much more willing to live away from the cameras.

If divorce is coming, we’ll likely hear about it before too long. Though it's certainly possible the separation is an attempt to help the marriage, not necessarily end it. Until we know for sure, Jennifer Lopez is still moving forward. Whatever the future holds for both stars, hopefully, they’ll both be fine.