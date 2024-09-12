Joaquin Phoenix's Joker 2 Co-Star Talks Popularity On Sets Amid Brouhaha Over His Other Movie Exit

Joaquin Phoenix is an Oscar-winning actor who has had a long and wildly successful career in Hollywood. While plenty of filmmakers want to work with the 49 year-old star, he's recently got some flak for dropping out of Todd Haynes' queer romance movie last minute. Although Phoenix's Joker 2 co-star talked his popularity on sets amid brouhaha over his other movie exit. Let's break it all down.

While Phoenix isn't talking about his decision to drop out of Haynes' movie, it's seemingly sunk the movie before it could begin filming. What we know about Joker: Folie à Deux is limited, but actor Harry Lawtey recently spoke to I-D Magazine about his time filming the upcoming DC movie. He spoke about his first time working with the Gladiator actor, offering:

When I got to LA, they were already filming. I spent time around the unit base but didn’t even set eyes on Joaquin because he was so busy. Then I went in for my first day and the first time I ever set eyes on him was during my first take, when he walked into the room. It was a close-up of me [watching] him walk through the door. I promise you, I had never even seen him before that. The first time I saw him, I had a camera right on my face, and I just remember thinking: ‘There he is!’

Since Phoenix is playing the title character of Joker 2, perhaps it shouldn't be too surprising that he was wildly busy on set. Although for the sequel he's got a partner in crime thanks to Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn. Still, the pressure was likely on after the wild success of the first film (which is streaming with a Max subscription).

While Lawtey first met Joaquin Phoenix in the midst of filming Joker: Folie à Deux, he did get to connect with him throughout the process. In the same interview, the Industry actor spoke to Phoenix's work ethic and popularity within the film world. He said:

Joaquin so fervently believes that everyone has a right to do their work and be protected and respected. He’s so popular because everyone can see how much their work is valued in his eyes. That’s what a film set should be. He showed me and my work such respect. He asked questions about how I do my job!

These comments stand in stark juxtaposition to the fallout that has come Phoenix's way since departing Todd Haynes' movie shortly before filming was set to begin. And it should be fascinating to see how the public's perception of the actor is changed when Joker 2 finally arrives in theaters in October. After all, the pressure is on for it to deliver in the same Oscar-winning success as its predecessor.

All will be revealed when Joker: Folie à Deux hits theaters on October 4th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the movies in the New Yyar.