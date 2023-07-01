Jonathan Majors’ Lawyer Speaks Out After The Star Was Accused Of ‘Violent’ Behavior On The Set Of His Upcoming Movie

Jonathan Majors’ legal issues have persisted months after he was arrested and eventually charged with assault, harassment and other offenses. The embattled actor is currently set to appear in court for his alleged domestic violence trial later this summer. Majors has seen legal and professional setbacks as of late but seemed to obtain a win after filing a cross-complaint against his former girlfriend , who was involved in the April incident. However, this past week, the actor became the subject of a number of other allegations, some of which allege that he displayed “violent” behavior on the set of his upcoming movie. With that, his lawyer has issued a statement in which he responded to the claims.

The Creed III actor was the subject of a wide-ranging exposé published by Rolling Stone , which spoke with individuals who purportedly worked on some of the A-lister’s movies. One such source accused 33-year-old Jonathan Majors of “physically intimidating” a crew member on the set of the 2022 historical drama Devotion. Another allegation revolved around his upcoming bodybuilder film, Magazine Dreams. A source claimed that he engaged in method acting to play the lead role and that as a result, he “was completely disrespectful and kind of violent toward everybody.”

Sometime after the story went live, Dustin Pusch – one of the star’s attorneys – issued a statement that was shared with IndieWire . Pusch confirmed that his client does engage in an “immersive” style of acting but denied that he’d harmed or intimidated anyone while on set:

Jonathan Majors vehemently denies Rolling Stone’s false allegations that he physically, verbally, or emotionally abused anyone, let alone any of his past romantic partners…The allegations that Mr. Majors got physical with or physically intimidated anyone on any movie set are downright false. Everyone who has worked with Mr. Majors knows that he employs an immersive Method acting style, and while that can be misconstrued as rudeness at times, those who know Mr. Majors and work in the industry have attested to his dedication to his craft as well as his kindness.

Magazine Dreams sees the actor play a young man who seeks to forge a career as a bodybuilder and is willing to do whatever it takes to achieve his goal. Written and directed by Elijah Bynum, the film is described as a case study on violence and celebrity. It also stars Haley Bennett, Taylour Paige Mike O'Hearn and Harrison Page.

The reported on-set run-ins weren’t the only allegations to be aimed at the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star in Rolling Stone’s story. A number of women who’ve allegedly been romantically involved with the entertainer over the years accused him of exhibiting violent tendencies. All of these assertions come months after two directors accused him of “vicious, cruel” behavior and more women came forward with purported stories of abuse following his arrest.

Jonathan Majors was taken into custody after an incident that took place in New York back in March. It was said that he and Grace Jabbari – his girlfriend at the time – got into a heated argument while heading home in a taxi. According to the account given, Majors grabbed his ex’s hand and slapped her, before allegedly putting his hands around her neck. The Da 5 Bloods alum more recently claimed via his own suit that Jabbari, while “drunk and hysterical,” caused him pain and bleeding after slapping and scratching him.

His legal team has vivaciously defended him throughout this time, with lawyer Priya Chaudhry speaking out on his behalf early on. She shared written statements and video footage that allegedly disputed the allegations. Chaudhry also surmised that the Marvel star is “probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows.”

Jonathan Majors is currently set to appear in court on August 3 for the start of his trial. The presiding judge asserted that should he opt to appear virtually and not in the flesh, she can have a warrant issued for his arrest within a matter of days. One can only wait and see how the case plays out and whether or not others might come forward with allegations against Majors in the meantime.