Jonathan Majors Returned To The Red Carpet For The First Time Since Guilty Verdict With Meagan Good At His Side
Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good hit the red carpet ahead of the actor's scheduled sentencing.
Jonathan Majors’ future in Hollywood is still very much an open question, but the actor returned to the red carpet over the weekend with his partner Meagan Good, attending the NAACP Image Awards, putting himself back in the limelight for one of the first times since the Loki actor was convicted of assault, and ahead of his planned sentencing next month.
In December 2023, following a trial, Jonathan Majors was convicted of assault and harassment stemming from an incident with a woman in March. While Majors has continued to proclaim his innocence, the verdict was a blow, and the actor had not been seen on red carpets or in many public places since, though he and Good have continued to support Black talent, having previously appeared at the AAFCA Special Achievement Awards luncheon together.
If you didn’t know Jonathan Majors had a sentencing hearing looming over his head, you wouldn’t know it from the NAACP Image Awards red carpet. Majors and Meagan Good look as happy as expected at such an event.
Majors’ sentencing hearing is currently set for April 8, after having been postponed in February. He could be sentenced to as much as a year in jail for the charges. While such a fate would certainly be a blow to the actor’s career, he has already seen significant ramifications from the allegations as well as his conviction. He was dropped by his manager and several of the film projects Majors had lined up moved on from the actor.
Following his conviction, Majors also lost his most significant acting job, his role as Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Majors had already appeared in the role in two seasons of Loki on Disey+ and in Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantummania. He was expected to be a major player as the key villain for the current Multiverse Saga storyline. Now the next Avengers movie, previously called The Kang Dynasty, is being retooled. At this point, it’s unclear if Majors will be recast or if the entire storyline will shift into something else.
Another Disney-related project starring Majors, Magazine Dreams is also sitting in limbo as the film has been completed but was removed from the list of upcoming Disney movies, amidst the actor’s legal issues. At this point, the film has no release date and it’s unclear if, never mind when we might ever see it. Majors currently has no projects on the 2024 release schedule or beyond.
There is a motion to set aside the verdict in front of the New York judge, so there is the slightest possibility that all this could end up in Jonathan Majors' past before sentencing. One way or another, Majors' future will be decided once sentencing is announced.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
Most Popular
By Nick Venable
By Mick Joest
By Nick Venable
By Connie Lee
By Mick Joest
By Connie Lee
By Carly Levy
By Mick Joest
By Erik Swann
By Nick Venable