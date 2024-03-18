Jonathan Majors Returned To The Red Carpet For The First Time Since Guilty Verdict With Meagan Good At His Side

Jonathan Majors’ future in Hollywood is still very much an open question, but the actor returned to the red carpet over the weekend with his partner Meagan Good, attending the NAACP Image Awards, putting himself back in the limelight for one of the first times since the Loki actor was convicted of assault, and ahead of his planned sentencing next month.

In December 2023, following a trial, Jonathan Majors was convicted of assault and harassment stemming from an incident with a woman in March. While Majors has continued to proclaim his innocence, the verdict was a blow, and the actor had not been seen on red carpets or in many public places since, though he and Good have continued to support Black talent, having previously appeared at the AAFCA Special Achievement Awards luncheon together.

If you didn’t know Jonathan Majors had a sentencing hearing looming over his head, you wouldn’t know it from the NAACP Image Awards red carpet. Majors and Meagan Good look as happy as expected at such an event.

(Image credit: Getty Images - LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: (L-R) Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors attend the 55th Annual NAACP Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/WireImage))

Majors’ sentencing hearing is currently set for April 8, after having been postponed in February. He could be sentenced to as much as a year in jail for the charges. While such a fate would certainly be a blow to the actor’s career, he has already seen significant ramifications from the allegations as well as his conviction. He was dropped by his manager and several of the film projects Majors had lined up moved on from the actor.

Following his conviction, Majors also lost his most significant acting job, his role as Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Majors had already appeared in the role in two seasons of Loki on Disey+ and in Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantummania. He was expected to be a major player as the key villain for the current Multiverse Saga storyline. Now the next Avengers movie, previously called The Kang Dynasty, is being retooled. At this point, it’s unclear if Majors will be recast or if the entire storyline will shift into something else.

Another Disney-related project starring Majors, Magazine Dreams is also sitting in limbo as the film has been completed but was removed from the list of upcoming Disney movies, amidst the actor’s legal issues. At this point, the film has no release date and it’s unclear if, never mind when we might ever see it. Majors currently has no projects on the 2024 release schedule or beyond.

There is a motion to set aside the verdict in front of the New York judge, so there is the slightest possibility that all this could end up in Jonathan Majors' past before sentencing. One way or another, Majors' future will be decided once sentencing is announced.