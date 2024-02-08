'It Was About $20 Dollars': Julia Roberts Reveals Her Famous Pretty Woman Dress Looked Very Different Originally

In one of Julia Roberts’ truly iconic ‘90s film roles Pretty Woman, the rom-com queen played Vivian, a prostitute who agrees to be businessman Edward’s escort for many social events. In order to be this powerful corporate raider’s impressionable date, that meant being a witness to a variety of eye-popping ‘90s looks. Roberts reveals one of her famous dresses actually cost about $20 and had a very different design originally.

At the beginning of Pretty Woman, Julia Roberts’ Vivian is introduced as a prostitute wearing a blue and white dress. It had a very unique design looking more like a white tank top connected with a hoop loop to a blue and white sea-patterned skirt. While speaking to British Vogue on Instagram , the Steel Magnolias actress revealed how much that distinctive dress cost and what it originally was supposed to look like.

The funny thing about this dress is, I think it was about $20. It was, I think, black and white and the costume designer changed it up to make it a little bit different.

I think it was a good call for the costume designer. Yes, if the bottom part of the dress was black instead of blue, I can picture it having a sort of zebra design. But the blue does help it stand out more on-screen which probably helped grab the attention of Richard Gere’s character. It’s hard to believe that the blue and white dress was only $20! Maybe it was intentional to find a dress very low in price to make it realistic for Roberts’ hooker character to afford to wear.

If you thought the cost and design secrets of Julia Roberts’ blue and white dress were intriguing, wait until you discover a secret about the vibrant red jacket she was wearing in those opening scenes. An interesting behind-the-scenes fact from Pretty Woman about that jacket is it wasn’t even bought in a store. Director Garry Marshall needed a jacket for that scene when Vivian is on the streets, but had issues finding one. That is until they saw a passerby on the Los Angeles streets wearing a coat that would be perfect for Vivian. After some kids on set offered that red coat-wearer some money to buy the jacket, it ended up being the same one worn by Roberts in the rom-rom.

Just like how Julia Roberts’ blue and white dress was initially going to be a different color, so was the signature red dress she wore. In the scene when Vivian and Edward go to the opera, the Erin Brockovich actress wears a classy red dress that will stay in our minds forever. But that beautiful dress’ color was actually debated in the studio. It was originally going to be black and then they made Roberts have to go through three different color tests to see which shade worked best for a night at the opera. Luckily, it was ultimately decided to be red which made it forever iconic.

Pretty Woman, which is one of Julia Roberts’ best rom-coms , had some of the best styles and fashions. It’s hard to believe the piercing blue and white dress that Vivian wore in the beginning was only $20 and about to be a different color. But fortunately, the final result ended up looking aces on her and made her character all the more memorable.