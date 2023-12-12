After Julia Roberts Admitted To Wanting My Best Friend's Wedding Sequel, How Does Dermot Mulroney Feel?

It’s been over 25 years since My Best Friend’s Wedding first came to theaters starring Julia Roberts and Dermot Mulroney. Roberts played Mulroney’s lifelong friend who tries to sabotage his wedding due to her jealousy towards the bride. As the ‘90s rom-com queen expressed her wish to be in a sequel to one of the best rom-coms of all time , her male lead in the 1997 film reveals whether or not he wants to join in on the fun too.

As ‘90s rom-com stars like George Clooney and Julia Roberts returned to the genre in Tickets to Paradise and even Meg Ryan came back to heartwarming romances with What Happens Later, it looks like feel-good romances are making a comeback with the OGs that helped popularize them. When speaking to ET during the premiere of his new rom-com Anyone But You, Mulroney was asked if he’d be interested in being in a My Best Friend’s Wedding sequel. This was what he had to say:

Yeah, no, I'm in. I'm thrilled to hear Julia's finally, you know, coming to her senses.

There was a time when Julia Roberts said she probably wouldn’t star in romantic comedies anymore because she didn’t think she’d be able to play a lead in the genre as effectively anymore. As the Homecoming actress has slayed in her best rom-com films back in the ‘90s, it’s understandable why she thought her time as a lead in the endearing genre wouldn’t work for today’s audiences. But when it came to deciding to film Tickets to Paradise with George Clooney , she jumped at the chance to do it if it meant being snarky to the ER vet! Clearly, audiences rushed into theaters to see the duo together for that comedy-romance film as it hit a major box office milestone of $60.6 million, a personal best for the two stars’ careers. So, it looks like she’s still got it.

Now that Julia Roberts is back playing characters wrapped up in comedy antics that end in a sweet kiss, you may be wondering if she has any interest in a My Best Friend’s Wedding sequel. While speaking last Monday with Gayle King on CBS Morning, the Pretty Woman star gave her answer on what she could picture a sequel would be like. First off, Mulroney’s character, Michael, would still be with Cameron Diaz’s Kimmy. She also said her character Julianne and best friend George would “start a do-it-yourself show on HGTV and become wildly famous."

Since the character of George is one of the best supporting characters you'd find in classic ‘90s films , I would love to see a friendship film of him and Julianne. But if nothing happens between Michael and Julianne, what would a good sequel story be? Maybe Julianne moves on with a different guy and George’s jealousy gets the best of him for fear of losing his best friend. Or maybe George gets a new love interest and Julianne is back with her sabotaging habits. Whatever it is, audiences will flock to theaters to see it knowing the OG’s of the unexpected ‘90s box office hit would return.