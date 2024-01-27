Keanu Reeves Is Being Honored With An Award Named After His Late John Wick Co-Star, And Now I’m Emotional
The John Wick actor will be recognized at the Saturn Awards.
Just a week shy of the release of John Wick: Chapter 4, a movie that has even been called the best of the John Wick franchise by many critics, a tragedy befell all involved when Lance Reddick unexpectedly died at 60. Reddick was beloved for his role of Charon in all four John Wick movies, along with being known for starring in The Wire, Fringe and other movies and TV shows. As the Hollywood community continues to mourn his passing, Keanu Reeves is set to receive a new award named after the late actor.
Reeves, who worked alongside Reddick for over a decade on the John Wick movies, is now set to receive the inaugural Lance Reddick Legacy Award at the 51st Saturn Awards next Sunday. Upon the announcement, the people behind the award show released this statement (per Variety):
The Saturn Awards, which is represented by The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films, have sweetly decided to create a new award in Lance Reddick’s honor, and it’s too perfect that Keanu Reeves will be the first recipient of this award. Not only will the award allow Reddick’s memory to live on during the award show and other future ceremonies, the 51st Saturn Awards has decided to dedicate the entire show to Reddick as well. The announcement has me feeling all the feels, not only for Reeves, but the John Wick: Chapter 4 cast.
I’ll be curious how Reeves will receive the award and what he’ll say about Reddick now that some time has passed since his death. Back in March when Reddick died, Reeves decided to dedicate the fourth John Wick movie to the actor, as well as called him a “beautiful person” when he attended the movie’s premiere. Although Reddick is no longer with us, the actor is set to appear on Percy Jackson and the Olympians and in the Ballerina cast, among other roles he completed before his death.
In 2023, we lost a lot of beloved actors, including Friends’ Matthew Perry, Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andre Braugher, Euphoria’s Angus Cloud, Pee-Wee Herman’s Paul Reubens and Three’s Company star Suzanne Somers. Lance Reddick and the other famed actors we lost will continue to remain alive in the movies and television they starred in. The Saturn Awards will take place on Sunday, February 4 at 4pm PT, and will be hosted by Community’s Joel McHale.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
