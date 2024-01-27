Keanu Reeves Is Being Honored With An Award Named After His Late John Wick Co-Star, And Now I’m Emotional

Just a week shy of the release of John Wick: Chapter 4, a movie that has even been called the best of the John Wick franchise by many critics , a tragedy befell all involved when Lance Reddick unexpectedly died at 60 . Reddick was beloved for his role of Charon in all four John Wick movies, along with being known for starring in The Wire, Fringe and other movies and TV shows. As the Hollywood community continues to mourn his passing, Keanu Reeves is set to receive a new award named after the late actor.

Reeves, who worked alongside Reddick for over a decade on the John Wick movies, is now set to receive the inaugural Lance Reddick Legacy Award at the 51st Saturn Awards next Sunday. Upon the announcement, the people behind the award show released this statement (per Variety ):

This award symbolizes and celebrates not only a performer’s talent, but their character; someone who’s a true goodwill ambassador in the industry. From science fiction (‘The Matrix Trilogy’), fantasy (‘Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure’/’Constantine’) and horror (Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Dracula’/’The Devil’s Advocate’), Keanu has done it all — not to mention ‘Speed’ and ‘Point Break.’ Keanu is not just a Hollywood icon but also a shining example of humility and gratitude. Throughout his incredible career, he has never forgotten the support of his fans and the filmmakers who’ve supported him all these years. We’re thrilled to celebrate Lance’s memory with a dear friend and a genre icon.

The Saturn Awards, which is represented by The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films, have sweetly decided to create a new award in Lance Reddick’s honor, and it’s too perfect that Keanu Reeves will be the first recipient of this award. Not only will the award allow Reddick’s memory to live on during the award show and other future ceremonies, the 51st Saturn Awards has decided to dedicate the entire show to Reddick as well. The announcement has me feeling all the feels, not only for Reeves, but the John Wick: Chapter 4 cast .

I’ll be curious how Reeves will receive the award and what he’ll say about Reddick now that some time has passed since his death. Back in March when Reddick died, Reeves decided to dedicate the fourth John Wick movie to the actor , as well as called him a “beautiful person” when he attended the movie’s premiere. Although Reddick is no longer with us, the actor is set to appear on Percy Jackson and the Olympians and in the Ballerina cast , among other roles he completed before his death.