No Big Deal, Just Kevin Hart Humorously Showing Off His Bartending Skills And Taking Shots With Fans

Joining other big stars like George Clooney and Dwayne Johnson in having successful tequila brands , Kevin Hart joined the business with his own Gran Coramino Tequila, which it launched its first product in early 2022. In an effort to give his enterprise a bit more face time, Hart is touring a round of bars all across the U.S. this week, which means a ton of drinkers got to experience Hart as their bartender. The results from the comedian are as hilarious and fun as you might imagine.

During Kevin Hart’s “Club Coramino Tour” this week for his Gran Coramino brand , the actor shared a video of himself behind a bar preparing shots for a crowd of fans and sharing drinks with him. Check it out:

It’s a humorous video that has him playfully fighting with the real bartenders to let him make the drinks instead of them as a packed bar waited for drinks made by the celebrity. Hart can be seen trying his hand at bartending techniques to mixed results in an effort to prepare some delicious shots and cocktails with Gran Coramino tequila. In the post, Hart shared that he’s a “bartender at heart,” as he quipped that his brand is “a tequila for the people.”

The swarm of fans looked like they were having a blast seeing Hart in the wild as he poured guests drinks and tried to learn the ways of a bartender. It looks like it was a hoot, and the crowds who turn up for Hart’s bar crawl of sorts can say they’ve been served a drink by the Jumanji star! Hart has one more stop on the tour, Los Angeles this Friday, and at the time of this article’s publication, he has announced which bars he’ll be hitting in the City of Angels.

You wouldn’t know it from this video, but Kevin Hart actually suffered an injury just a few weeks ago that left him in a wheelchair after he took part in a foot race with NFL player Stevan Ridley. The injury led celebrities like The Rock to roast the actor about the whole thing. While it initially sounded like Hart wasn’t supposed to be on his feet for six to eight weeks when he announced the injury just a few weeks ago, the comedian is clearly back in business and pouring it out for the people.