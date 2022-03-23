Kevin Hart Talks To Mike Tyson About Working Out After 40 And One Thing That’s Been Really ‘Humbling’

Besides being incredibly funny, Kevin Hart is known for maintaining a sculpted physique. From the number of workout videos posted online, he comes off as someone who basically lives in the gym, particularly following Hart's harrowing car accident a few years back. During a recent interview, the actor was quite honest with former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson about working out after 40 and one thing that's been really "humbling" to him.

Of course, talking with a former boxing champ would bring out an honest take on exercising from the 43-year-old. After both men recalled waking up early to work out -- like Hart starts at 5 a.m. -- Kevin Hart opened up on the Hotboxin’ podcast, which is hosted by Mike Tyson, about the toll aging takes on the body.

You get humble fast. Your body starts breaking down. You think that this shit can kind of last forever. That’s a very humbling side of life when that body starts talking to you differently. You’re gonna lift up an arm, ‘Oh shit, hold on. What the fuck is happening?’

Watching and feeling your body slowly deteriorating would make anyone reassess their workout regimen. Just simply moving your limbs can lead to some eye-opening experiences, as the actor pointed out. But a recent minor injury personified the Borderlands star’s statement. In the same interview, Kevin Hart revealed how the injury caused a setback in his regular gym routine, which is something that may not have happened when he was a much younger man.

Right now, I’ve got a little pinched nerve and I’ve been down for like four weeks. And you are different. So even I’m getting up, I’m going there, I’m walking on the treadmill, walking on an incline, doing the stair master. I’m not doing the same regimen that keeps you intact.

Being over 40, the Jumanji star has learned to pull back when the occasion calls for it. Knowing your body and understanding your limits can help create the best routine for you. Thankfully, the actor wasn’t afraid to scale back for his routine to benefit his current condition. It sounds like working out smarter -- not harder -- is the key sometimes.

Speaking of a humbling experience, the Hollywood star felt that more so after his nearly fatal car crash in 2019. Before the headline-making accident, Hart was always going ham in the gym, especially after entering his 40s. But the car accident put things into perspective as he showed off his training progress a year after the crash. Hart continued to go hard in the gym after documenting his progress in an Instagram post. But going that hard doesn’t mean he wants to work out with fellow Hollywood gym rats Mark Wahlberg and Dwayne Johnson after admitting he didn’t want training to turn into a competition.

But slowing down or taking his time to get into his workouts hasn’t stopped him from showing off his amazing Borderland abs after training with the Navy SEALs. Maintaining an arduous work ethic had worked out for Kevin Hart as he has some upcoming projects arriving in 2022.