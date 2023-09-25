After American Horror Story: Delicate's Premiere, Fans Are Hyping Up Kim Kardashian's Major Acting Debut

Whether you’re a fan of reality TV or not, there’s no denying that Kim Kardashian was the main focus of conversation going into American Horror Story: Delicate . The Hulu reality star made her major acting debut last week as Siobhan Corbyn, publicist and confidante to Emma Roberts’ Anna Victoria Alcott, and the critics were pleasantly surprised with her “campy” performance . Fans continue to hype her acting on social media, with many saying she’s the best part of Season 12 so far.

The decision to add Kim Kardashian to the cast of AHS: Delicate — alongside Emma Roberts, Matt Czuchry, Denis O'Hare and more — initially didn’t go over well with many. Patti LuPone, who has appeared in two seasons of the horror anthology, accused her of taking roles away from actors . Kardashian playing a PR expert doesn’t feel like too much of a stretch, and CinemaBlend’s Alexandra Ramos said as much, musing that the reality star was a good fit for the role , and she looks forward to seeing more from her. Fans on social media agreed, with one X user writing:

Kim Kardashian is GENUINELY the highlight of this season of AHS (so far anyway). I’m in shock.😳😳😳

Lots of people are excited to see how Kim Kardashian’s character develops over the spider-filled season, and I’m interested to know how many viewers will be able to stick it out, should this wild and gross theory prove to be true. For now, though, Siobhan has provided a bit of campy comic relief to Anna’s pregnancy horror, and fans are here for it, with another writing :

Wait...Kim Kardashian may be my favorite part of the new AHS. And I'm not ashamed of this admission.

In fact, the compliments flooded in on social media, with others posting on X:

Wait a minute… Kim is actually eating on AHS – brunchandbutts

Wait but why is Kim slaying this… – ErikaBuis

Hold on because why is Kim Kardashian eating this role😭 – amazingmomo_

Not a fan of Kim K, but she really surprised me with her acting abilities! Good job 👏 – Lady_Naezy

Kim is SO GOOD on #AHS. I LOVE HER!!!! – RUMMSKiiiS

Oh Kim is ACTINGGG – Kyleeedb11

Kim Kardashian ate and left no crumbs in her first American Horror Story episode – SurvivorHana_

I’d say these are pretty good reactions for Kim Kardashian’s debut into the American Horror Story universe, and it will be interesting to see the role that Siobhan plays as we get further into this arachnidian nightmare of a season. Is the publicist as good a friend as she appears to be, or do Kardashian’s wild eyelashes and overall spidery look from the ad campaign indicate there’s more going on there?