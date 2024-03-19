Kinds Of Kindness: Release Date, Cast, And Other Things We Know About The Upcoming Yorgos Lanthimos Film

We have you covered if you were wondering about any news regarding the upcoming Yorgos Lanthimos film, Kinds of Kindness.

If that name sounds familiar, it's because Lanthimos has released some of the biggest films of the last few years, and his latest, Poor Things, just won big at the 2024 Academy Awards, including a coveted Best Actress win for Miss Emma Stone.

Of course, when it comes to major directors like Lanthimos, you can't keep him away for long, because he already has another film in the works—and that, my friends, is called Kinds of Kindness. But who will star in this film? And when might it come out? Here is what we know so far.

As of March 2024, Kinds of Kindness (previously named AND) is set to release on June 21st, 2024, according to Searchlight Pictures, which means it'll be a part of our 2024 movie schedule .

The film was slated as being in post-production in December 2023, according to IndieWire , so it makes sense why it would premiere this year – especially so soon after Poor Things had a grand sweep during awards season.

June 2024 has many new films coming out that will be tough to compete with at the box office, like the upcoming It Ends With Us , the new sequel Inside Out 2 , and the long-awaited A Quiet Place: Day One . Hopefully, Kinds of Kindness joining those ranks will still see it getting the box office it deserves.

Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, And More Star

If you're wondering who is going to star in Kinds of Kindness, we have an official cast for you from Searchlight Pictures:

Emma Stone

First on this list is Emma Stone, the lead of Kinds of Kindness. This would be her third collaboration with the director.

Stone previously worked with Lanthimos on Poor Things and The Favourite, both of which earned her Oscar nominations. Poor Things scored Stone a win , as mentioned above, so it makes sense why she would want to work with the director again, since he makes such great films.

Stone starred in several other films, including La La Land, Zombieland, Battle of the Sexes, Cruella, and more.

Jesse Plemons

Jesse Plemons was also confirmed. The actor gained a lot of fame for his minor role in Season 5 of the Breaking Bad cast and blew up afterwards, appearing in several major films, including The Irishman, Hostiles, Vice, Jungle Cruise, Antlers, Windfall, and many more.

Willem Dafoe

Willem Dafoe will be back for another Lanthimos film, as he will have a role in Kinds of Kindness. Dafoe has worked with the director before, with a starring role in Poor Things.

The actor has starred in various movies, including The French Dispatch, Nightmare Alley, The Northman, The Grand Budapest Hotel, John Wick, American Psycho, Finding Nemo, and many more.

Many people might recognize him best as Green Goblin from the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man trilogy and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Margaret Qualley

Margaret Qualley will also have a role here. The actress has appeared in movies such as Death Note, The Nice Guys, Drive-Away Dolls, and Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. She also starred in Maid on Netflix.

Hong Chau

Hong Chau will also appear in Kinds of Kindness. The actress has appeared in various films, including Downsizing, The Whale, Artemis Fowl, The Menu, and more.

Joe Alwyn

Joe Alwyn will appear in the film, as well. The actor previously worked with Lanthimos on The Favourite, but also appeared in films like Boy Erased, Mary Queen of Scots, and Harriet.

Mamoudou Athie

Mamoudou Athie is confirmed for Kinds of Kindness. The actor is mainly known for his starring role in the unfortunately canceled Netflix series , Archive 81, and his voice role in the 2023 Pixar film, Elemental.

Hunter Schafer

The last confirmed star is Hunter Schafer. The actress is primarily known for her role in the Euphoria cast , but has also appeared in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Talk about a stacked cast – one I'm eager to see bring this to life.

Plot Details Are Under Wraps, But Yorgos Lanthimos Described It As A "Contemporary Film"

Plot details for Kinds of Kindness are unknown, which is not all that surprising, considering Lanthimos tends to do that, but we do have some idea of what the movie will be about.

In an interview with The Guardian in December 2023, Lanthimos revealed that Kinds of Kindness will be a "contemporary film" told over three stories set in the U.S. Lanthimos likened it to almost making "three films" because each story's actors play different parts.

This sounds like some of the best anthology movies out there, and if that's the case, I'm so down to see where this goes. It's something far different from what Lanthimos has done in the past.

The Film Will Most Likely Be Rated R

There isn't a set rating yet for Kinds of Kindness, but we can expect that it'll most likely be rated R.

I say this as someone who has both seen and researched Lanthimos' work. Almost all of his movies tend to be rated R for their crude scenes, language, and much more, so don't expect to bring your kids to this one.

Yorgos Lanthimos Directed The Feature

As confirmed above, Yorgos Lanthimos directed Kinds of Kindness. The director has been on a roll for the last decade, since many of his films became mainstream.

Aside from the aforementioned Poor Things and The Favourite, Lanthimos is also behind the celebrated A24 horror movie, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, and the dystopian sci-fi film, The Lobster, aside from many other international features.

Lanthimos And Efthimis Filippou Wrote The Script

The Deadline article regarding Stone's casting confirmed that Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou wrote the script for Kinds of Kindness. The two have collaborated before, on Dogtooth, Alps, The Lobster, and The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

The Lobster also earned a nomination for Best Original Screenplay, so I'm eager to see the two return to work.

The Film Is In Post-Production After Filming In 2022

IndieWire confirmed in December 2023 that the film is in post-production.

Considering that the movie doesn't sound highly VFX-focused or anything (as far as we know), it makes sense how it could come out in 2024.

What are you most excited about with Kinds of Kindness? All I know is that I will count the days until I get a trailer.