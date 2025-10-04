Kirsten Dunst Has An A+ Idea For A Spider-Man Return With Tobey Maguire

Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man trilogy is what made me a fan of new superhero movies. For years, the scrapped fourth film has been my ultimate “what if”—the one sequel I’ve always wanted to see. And, lately, with all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's multiverse chaos, there’s been real buzz about Raimi and the original cast possibly being up for another round. Even Kirsten Dunst is game, and she’s got an A+ idea for how she and Tobey Maguire could return. I want it so bad I can taste it.

During an appearance on The Supes Show podcast on YouTube, Dunst was asked if she’d ever return as Mary Jane Watson. Her answer wasn’t just yes, but came with a bold new angle that makes all the spidey-sense in the world. She responded:

That would be cool, right? I mean, I don't know if the fans are into it. I feel like that is an interesting movie, right? Me and Tobey doing that again...with kids.

That’s right, Dunst is open to returning, especially if the story explores Peter and MJ as parents. Aging superheroes navigating family life is one of the most compelling angles out there. It would also be a natural evolution for the characters of that era, with their relationship already one of the most grounded and emotional in superhero films; adding the chaos of parenthood could take that depth even further. It also lines up with established comic lore and other Spidey media.

(Image credit: Sony, Marvel)

In some comics, and in Across the Spider-Verse, Peter and MJ have a daughter: Mayday Parker. She’s both sharp and fearless, and she's already swinging from webs as a toddler (thanks to Peter, who immediately regretted making her web-shooters). Picture Tobey Maguire’s Peter trying to keep up with a tiny superhero–or even a teenager–while MJ keeps the family from falling apart. It’s ripe for storytelling potential and, for Sam Raimi, it’s a rare shot to explore legacy and fatherhood in a Spider-Man film, a lane no one’s fully driven in yet.

After Tobey Maguire’s return in Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside the other Spideys, anything feels possible for his version of the character. Tom Holland’s Brand New Day is set to hit the 2026 movie schedule, and Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has been cast in a mysterious role. Some fans have speculated she might be playing a version of Mayday from another universe, possibly even the Raimi timeline. Is that likely? Probably not. But, if it turns out to be true, I’d be all in.

Now, with Dunst expressing interest and the idea of a “Spider-parents” storyline on the table, momentum is quietly building again. Writer Mattson Tomlin (of The Batman fame) recently revealed he’s actively trying to pitch Spider-Man 4—one that specifically explores Tobey’s Peter Parker balancing life as a husband and father. The writer took to his X account, writing:

Honestly right now my main interest in this respect would be to write a Spider-Man 4 where Tobey’s Spider-Man is juggling being a husband and a father. Spider-Man as a father is where I gravitate towards given the last 8 films.

That tracks. Stories about superhero parents are compelling, from Logan to Across the Spider-Verse to even Multiverse of Madness. Also, with the MCU’s multiverse still wide open, there’s no reason Sony couldn’t greenlight a legacy sequel that leans into this maturity aspect.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the home for the MCU as well as Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst. Plans start at $9.99 a month, with the ad-supported plan being the first tier. Also, go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month, or you can save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

For now, Sony’s attention is on Tom Holland’s next new Spider-Man film, but I don't think that means a Sam Raimi continuation is off the table. Kirsten Dunst is ready. Mattson Tomlin’s ready. The fans are more than ready. It’s time to make it happen, because this is the closest Spider-Man 4 has come to being possible in over a decade.

While we wait—and hope—for any updates, Spider-Man fans will have to make do with rewatching the original trilogy and the newer MCU films, which are streaming with a Disney+ subscription.