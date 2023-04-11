Kristen Stewart's Fiancèe Dylan Meyer Sends Her A Sweet Message For Her 33rd Birthday (And Now I'm Just Hungry)

Love is in the air between Kristen Stewart and her fiancèe Dylan Meyer on the Oscar-nominated actress’ special day. Known for her bankable role playing Bella Swan in The Twilight Saga , Stewart just turned 33 years old with a successful film career in front of her and with her loving fiancée by her to greet the new year. Meyer decided to show love towards her future wife with a sweet and savory birthday message.

Kristen Stewart and screenwriter Dylan Meyer have been dating ever since 2019. Showing love for her partner, Meyer posted on Instagram a message to The Runaways actress that’s bound to leave her feeling hungry for love and us just plain hungry. Take a look at the sweet birthday message below.

Is anyone else feeling hungry after reading this post or is it just me? Because now I’m in the mood for a plate of hot wings and Domino’s. This wouldn’t be the first time that Dylan Meyer has publicly wished her partner a happy birthday. For her 31st birthday, the XOXO writer shared a sweet birthday message of her “favorite shrimp” looking straight at the camera in a black and white photo with their dog. Even on Valentine’s Day, Meyer gave Stewart an awe-worthy post of how much the Spencer actress means to her. Ever since the Twilight icon came out publicly about being a member of the LGBTQA+ community in 2017, it’s a breath of fresh air to see her so happy with her partner and confidently being able to let the world know they truly are couples goals.

Another way that Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer are showing their love for each other is by getting married soon. She announced on The Howard Stern Show that she’s engaged to Meyer , as the Moxie writer proposed to her. The Adventureland actress shared the wedding plans that were swarming in her head on what matters to her. It should be no surprise with Meyer’s savory birthday post that food means a lot to the 33-year-old star. Stewart also plans on going all casual with her tuxedo-printed shirt walking down the aisle barefoot in Topanga. Her wedding plans unexpectedly went up a notch when Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives host Guy Fieri offered to officiate their wedding ! That’s another proposal the Panic Room actress couldn’t turn down. It’s apparent that Stewart is just looking for a chilled, relaxing wedding with a fun party to follow with her loved ones.

As for the status of Stewart and Meyer’s wedding plans , no planning has happened yet as the Charlie’s Angels actress said she has a lot going on with upcoming projects coming to play. She’ll be making her directorial debut with The Chronology of Water, as well as starring in the upcoming A24 movie Love Lies Bleeding. With Meyer being a screenwriter, she must also have a lot on her plate. However, it doesn’t mean the Crimes of the Future actress plans to be engaged for years, as she’s said she really wants this wedding to happen.