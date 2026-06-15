That Time Amanda Seyfried Partied At Val Kilmer's House And Forgot Meeting Him
It happens to the best of us.
Amanda Seyfried may not be the star from Mean Girls that everyone remembers as a party animal, but she certainly had some wild times. The actress, when talking about how tabloids targeted co-star Lindsay Lohan back then, recalled her own wild experience that ended with her at Val Kilmer's house. And she's unsure if she ever actually met him.
Seyfried was recently profiled by GQ, and in talking about various aspects of her life, she talked about a wild night she shared with some co-stars of Mean Girls. The actress, who played the bubbly Karen Smith after a "psychotic" Regina George audition, dropped names when talking about some of her partying days as a young star in Hollywood:
I'm not sure if I'm supposed to take the unnecessary detail that they saw Reefer Madness as a hint of other things they might've indulged in, or if it's just part of the story. I do think it's funny to party at someone's house and never meet them. I'm sure that's more common in Hollywood parties than at the average house party.
Amanda Seyfried never acted with Val Kilmer before his passing, but the main takeaway is she never made headlines for her wilder antics either. Seyfried has previously said she's preferred her middling level of fame in Hollywood, probably because she saw firsthand how it impacted her former Mean Girls co-star and friend, Lindsay Lohan.
While they may never collab for a sequel to the legendary coming-of-age movie, Seyfried said they've remained friends for years and often talk about life. The actress said the friendship and consistency of that in Hollywood in general is rare, and she's grateful for it.
I appreciate Amanda Seyfried sharing this story, and it isn't the first time we've seen her talk about the experience of being a young Hollywood actress. She's also talked about the pressure of doing nude scenes as a young star vs. an older one, and supported budding stars as they enter the spotlight.
While Amanda Seyfried doesn't have any immediate projects on the horizon, she's coming off two big movies, The Testament of Ann Lee and The Housemaid. That, paired with the Peacock series Long Bright River, made for an eventful year for her, and I'd have to think she has even more offers for big projects on the horizon.
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I'm excited to see more from Amanda Seyfried after how 2025 went for her, and I really need to make time to see The Housemaid. The movie is currently available to stream over on Starz, and a sequel is in the works.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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