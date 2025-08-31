The Voice Of Hercules’ Meg Weighed In On Who Could Play The Character In A Live-Action Remake, And I Love The A-Lister She Name-Dropped

There are many upcoming live-action Disney remakes reported to be in the works but, for me, none are more exciting than the Russo Brothers’ take on Hercules. The directing duo have signed on for the reimagining of the 1997 musical, and I personally can’t wait to see it come to life. Fan castings have been rampant since the movie was announced and, now, the original voice actress who played Meg in the animated classic is giving her two cents.

Susan Egan discussed her potential successor during a chat with Entertainment Tonight. Based on her comments, Egan is psyched that Hercules is getting a new adaptation for the big screen. While a lot of stars have been mentioned in conversation with who could take on Meg, Egan thinks there are many young, capable women thriving in Hollywood right now who would have a lot to bring to the role. However, there is one person that Egan went out of her way to mention:

What about Zendaya? … I think there are so many really great Megs, because there are so many brilliant, strong young women, who are just ready to take that on and kill the music and the humor.

I could totally see Zendaya take this on. She is not only stunningly gorgeous, but she also has the charisma and attitude. With Challengers, for instance, fans saw Zendaya show off a bit of an edginess as well as an alluring quality that is perfect for Meg. Also, the Dune star has a great singing voice. She pursued a music career while she was on Disney Channel, and she's done a musical before, The Greatest Showman, which was a hit at the box office.

(Image credit: MGM/Disney)

In terms of casting Meg, Egan emphasized that the musical talent wasn’t the only element an actress would have to possess, it’s the sass. Unlike other Disney princesses, Meg is a lot more brazen, doesn’t come off as immediately sweet and is very dismissive of the men she interacts with. However, Meg also has a soft side, which she only shows when she feels safe. Egan's sheer love for the character was totally on display when she explained the character's attributes:

Sarcasm. It’s the first thing I taught my children. I think it’s important in Meg that she has that sarcasm. I think maybe a history of a string of bad boyfriends would help infuse her work with some authenticity. I think, some ‘tude,’ gotta have some ‘tude’, mad attitude there. And then open your heart up and be able to listen to those muses who tell her like it is and let her know that it really is love.

I think Zendaya is a terrific actress and certainly capable of all of this. If she were to be offered the role and did want to take it on, she would still admittedly have some stiff competition. Ariana Grande -- who's been linked to the character as well -- has more than proven her singing and acting chops. However, Grande herself has said Liz Gillies would also be fantastic as Meg, which I wouldn't mind either. I could even see someone like Dove Cameron and Sabrina Carpenter being great as the Disney character.

This will be a tough choice for the Russo Brothers and co. to make but, thankfully, with so many talented and multifaceted women in Hollywood, they have plenty of great options. Hercules has been sitting in development hell as of late. For now, though, stream the '97 animated film using a Disney+ subscription . Also, while Zendaya hasn’t been cast (to our knowledge), fans can still see her in the mythological film The Odyssey, which is set to hit theaters on July 17th, 2026.