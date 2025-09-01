Aaron Taylor-Johnson Showed Up To Venice With A Wild Haircut And Beard (And I Hope It's For A Role)

Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson first gained recognition for starring as the title character of Kick-Ass, which is streaming now with a Hulu subscription. Many of the best Aaron Taylor-Johnson movies have showed off his ripped physique, making him a bonafide sex symbol in the process. And that's why he recently went viral for showing up at the Venice Film Festival with an overgrown beard and long hair. I mean, is this for a gig or something? Let's break it down.

Guillermo del Toro's Franksenstein premiered at Venice, with the cast, including Jacob Elordi, getting one of those long standing ovations. While Johnson isn't in that cast, he was there to support, rocking a sharp white tuxedo and... some wild facial hair. Check out his new look below:

(Image credit: Photo by JB Lacroix/FilmMagic)

Holy curls, Batman. Taylor-Johnson is almost unrecognizable with this new unkempt look, although his bright blue eyes give the 34 year-old actor away. I have to wonder what inspired this look, and I'm really hoping he's grown out his beard and hair for a movie role. After all, he looks so handsome without it!

The hulking star of Kraven The Hunter (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription) is attached to a few upcoming projects that might explain this look. Chief among them is the upcoming horror movie titled 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, which seems like the perfect franchise to rock this grizzled look.

While information about 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is still trickling out, it's reportedly wrapped principal photography. But maybe Taylor-Johnson had to keep this furry look for reshoots? Only time will tell.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

I have to wonder how this bold new look might influence Aaron Taylor-Johnson's odds at being the next James Bond. He's at the top of most fan lists to replace Daniel Craig, whose tenure as Bond wrapped with No Time To Die's ending. This chatter and casting discourse has already been going on for years, and it should be fascinating to see who actually becomes the next Martini-drinking 007.

Taylor-Johnson's ripped physique and experience with action and genre work is one big reason why fans want to see him play the next James Bond. His resume has included plenty of action and stunt-heavy projects, including the Kick-Ass franchise, his brief tenure in the MCU as Quicksilver (streaming with a Disney+ subscription), Bullet Train, and his recent entry as the title character of Kraven the Hunter. He's got the swagger and experience to portray Bond, and is actually an English actor. We'll just have to keep waiting to see who ends up landing this gig.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is currently expected to arrive in theaters on January 16th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Whether or not he's rocking this beard and long hair in the flick remains to be seen.