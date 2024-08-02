It's Been A Long Time Since George Clooney And Brad Pitt United On Screen, But They're Already Talking About A Wolfs Sequel

When the first trailer for Wolfs starring Brad Pitt and George Clooney was released, the hype for their latest collaboration became real. The two stars have worked together a number of times before, most notably in the Ocean’s franchise, but this is the first time the two have starred alongside each other in a major way since 2008. Wolfs looks like a true return to form for the duo, and it seems like Pitt and Clooney had a blast making the action comedy . So much so that the duo is already discussing the potential for a sequel.

In a recent interview with Deadline , Clooney chatted about his most recent directorial feat, The Boys in the Boat, as well as his upcoming movie with Pitt. The two may have not starred in a movie together in quite a while, but it seems like they quickly realized they definitely should collaborate more. The Up in the Air actor explained that he found the experience on Wolfs to be very joyful, especially with talent like Jon Watts directing. He also revealed that conversations about a sequel have already started, saying:

We’re already talking about a sequel for this film I did with Brad and Jon Watts. It was a great shoot and Jon is an extraordinarily talented guy who’s also really joyful. He loves what he does. We had a blast doing it and we’ve seen it. It’s an off the charts great film and it’s fun to work with Brad again. We had a really good time.

The premise of the film already seems like a great basis for multiple films. Wolfs is about two crime scene fixers that get called into the same crime scene on the same night. They are forced to work together when the night goes awry. It’s a simple yet super effective plot that will likely be elevated by the famous charisma possessed by both Brad Pitt and George Clooney. We already know these two have great chemistry, so getting on board for a follow up film even before the movie comes out doesn’t seem that out of the question.

Clooney and Pitt are also both producers on the project, so they contributed a lot to the overall making of the film. The frequent co-stars took significant pay cuts to ensure that Wolfs was released in theaters before eventually being made available for AppleTV+ subscribers. This is likely the right move, as MCU Spider-Man trilogy director Jon Watts is known for his impeccable large-scale action sequences, and missing this being showcased on the big screen would be a shame. Hopefully, the duo is able to take in enough cash at the box office to ensure a sequel, as there's clearly a lot of interest from the talent.

Even if a Wolfs sequel doesn’t get off the ground, I’m crossing my fingers that the experience making the movie was enough to invigorate Pitt and Clooney’s love for their partnership. It would be so exciting to see them do even more projects together, and maybe even collaborate behind the scenes in other ways. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s time making Air and The Last Duel encouraged them to once again prioritize joint projects, and this could be the case for the Pitt/Clooney bromance. Something tells me there will be a lot more films starring these Burn After Reading co-stars in the near future.

You can check out Brad Pitt and George Clooney together again in Wolfs, which is set to hit theaters on September 20, 2024. For more information on other exciting titles heading to cinemas in the near future, make sure to consult our 2024 movie release schedule .