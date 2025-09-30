Matthew McConaughey Admits He ‘Never’ Wanted His Kids To Become Actors. Why He Changed His Mind
It took time for him to change his mind.
Matthew McConaughey has made a nice career for himself in acting. He's won an Oscar, starred in a Christopher Nolan movie, and has a standing invitation to be on the sideline of any University of Texas football game. Acting has given him a lot, but he wasn't sure whether he wanted that to be something his children ever got into.
Now, as he prepares to appear alongside his son Levi in The Last Bus, which will be available with an Apple TV+ subscription on October 3rd, the actor is opening up about why he felt that way. McConaughey spoke to People about why he originally didn't want his children getting into acting, and what changed his mind:
Listen, if acting didn't have an upside, there wouldn't be so many nepo babies in Hollywood. That said, I feel like Matthew McConaughey is trying to make sure his son doesn't have those kind of haters in the business, as he reportedly had Levi remove his last name from his audition tape. Honestly, I'd be a little miffed if I were his son, especially after writing that heartfelt card that was released publicly. However, he landed the role anyway, so no harm, no foul.
Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves moved back to Texas years ago and remain happily married after 13 years. He's maintained a healthy marriage thanks to his theory about King-size beds, and raised three children with his wife: Levi, Vida, and Livingston.
With Levi breaking into the spotlight, I have to wonder if in the coming years, we'll see his other siblings embark on their own journeys in acting as well. Maybe they can just have it be a family tradition that every time one of them makes a foray into Hollywood, they all agree to appear in their first major project together? I'll be honest, that'd be "alright, alright, alright" with me if it happened. I know, I held off on making the joke as long as I could.
There is a miniature family reunion in The Last Bus beyond the father/son duo. Matthew McConaughey's mother, Kay, will also appear in the movie, after they took an eight-year "hiatus" in real life. According to the actor, this was due to her inability to take anything he told her in confidence to tabloids to report. Someone should make a movie about that!
Until then, see Levi Alves McConaughey and his father in The Last Bus on Apple TV+ starting October 3rd. I'm certainly interested in checking it out to see if his acting style is anything like his father's or if he brings a little something new to the table that Pops wasn't hip to.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.