After Viral Emmy Speech, Kieran Culkin And His Wife Confirm They’re Pregnant Again With Adorable Photos

Like any other Hollywood evening, the 75th Emmy Awards had plenty of stars and surprises. One of the most buzzy moments came from Kieran Culkin’s acceptance speech, after he snagged the Lead Actor award for his role in Succession. In the infamous viral more kids Emmys speech he addressed his wife, Jazz Charton, about the kid-centric promise she’d made. Now, Charton and Culkin have announced they are pregnant once again, complete with lovely pictures.

After the televised pronouncement, the Home Alone actor revealed more of the backstory of calling out his wife and how he felt about it. And even though he shared the prompt was all in good fun, the duo did confirm they were expecting their third while attending Waiting for Godot’s opening night. The adorable parents, and their kiddo on the way, were a highlight of the carpet–check the beaming couple down below:

(Image credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images)

What a sweet night it must’ve been for them to finally share the big news! Both of them truly seem to be glowing from the inside out after they revealed her baby bump. It certainly makes his speech dotting on all who he loves, including his family, all the more fun and Kieran Culkin-like. Let’s not forget that even though this may have been his first viral moment during awards season, it certainly wasn’t his last.

After having won consecutive Emmy awards in 2023 (and the year before) for Succession, Culkin received a lot of praise for his part in Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain. The comedy/drama led to an excellent awards season for him, including the 2025 Oscar win . But, before that, the 42-year-old’s acceptance speech at the National Board of Review Awards circulated widely because he spit his gum out before speaking and handed it to Eisenberg (who accepted it willingly).

Needless to say, Kieran Culkin is one of a king, whether he’s on set, at home or thanking his loved ones on stage. The best part is, for fans of the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World actor, this stream of consciousness realism is nothing new. It’s just who he is, and followers of him (myself included) love that he remains this way through all of his projects, including his Broadway stint of Glengarry Glen Ross earlier this year.

Until the Culkin-Charton family welcomes its fifth member, you can catch the viral award winner on Solar Opposites next month on the 2025 TV guide (and eventually as Stanley Tucci’s younger self in Sunrise on the Reaping). I doubt anything will be as adorable or buzzy as pregnancy number three’s saga has been, but we’ll have to wait and see!

The 6th and final season of Solar Opposites arrive October 13 to those with Hulu subscriptions . All episodes will be available to stream.