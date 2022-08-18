Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox Reunite In Coordinating Outfits After Breakup Rumors And There’s A Solid Reason Why They’ve Been Apart Lately

Earlier this week, rumors swirled that Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox may have split off the heels of their double date buddies Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s recent breakup news . The chatter was rooted in fans digging into their recent social media accounts and noticing that neither MGK nor Fox had posted photos of each other in awhile. Since the fan theories emerged, the couple have not only been seen together again (in coordinating outfits), we know more about why it’s been a while.

Just a few days after people inferred the pair are no longer together, Megan Fox and MGK were spotted in Los Angeles grabbing lunch together and walking arm in arm. TMZ ’s photos featured the pair in blue and pink outfits. Fox was wearing a comfy blue set and cotton candy colored bucket hat, while Machine Gun Kelly wore a long sleeve with a pink teddy bear and blue pants. Both of them rocked white sneakers. The fashionable couple are back at it!

The couple’s outing comes less than a week since Machine Gun Kelly wrapped the U.S. leg of his Mainstream Sellout tour in Cleveland after playing over 40 venues between June and August, often without any more than a couple days between each show. A recent report by Us Magazine said that the couple have been taking their relationship a long distance while MGK tours.

While it may look like they’re not in each other’s orbit, they are apparently “constantly communicating over the phone,” and Megan Fox has been spending a lot of time with her children rather than tagging along on all his tour dates. The couple have busy lives, explaining the lack of Instagram couple moments lately. The internet drew their conclusions based on social media use, and the fact is there’s a whole side to life the couple won’t necessarily log to the world.

Machine Gun Kelly looks like he’ll have a month off of touring before he heads to Europe in mid-September to play 14 more shows before wrapping up his Mainstream Sellout Tour, which will conclude a month later. It can’t be easy for the couple to juggle their own professional schedules with their relationship and respective families, but they look like they are going strong over two years into their love story.