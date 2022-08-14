The A-Lister Pete Davidson Is Allegedly Getting ‘Support’ From Following His Breakup With Kim Kardashian
Getting by with a little help from his friends.
It’s important to have a good support system around you when going through something like a breakup, and it looks like Pete Davidson is ensuring that in the weeks following his split from Kim Kardashian. After reports that the former Saturday Night Live actor is seeing a trauma therapist due to the public attacks and negativity he endured from Kanye West during his nine-month relationship with the reality star, it appears Davidson is also turning to his A-list Wizards! co-star Orlando Bloom for support.
Pete Davidson had recently relocated to Australia temporarily for the filming of the David Michôd-directed comedy, and Kim Kardashian visited him for what was thought to be a sexy vacation Down Under. However, serious conversations ultimately led to the couple to break up, and even though he allegedly tried to “keep things professional” by avoiding talking about it on set, a source for Hollywood Life reports that his colleagues were concerned about him, leading Orlando Bloom to reach out with some advice. The source said:
Apparently, the comedian struck up a friendship with the A-list Pirates of the Caribbean actor enough to feel comfortable talking to him about his split from the SKIMS founder and her famous family. The source said Orlando Bloom drew on his own experiences and that Pete Davidson was grateful to have an understanding ear. The source continued:
While giving his ex-girlfriend space is good advice, distance might have been one of the biggest issues between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. They were already engaging in a long-distance relationship prior to his travels across the globe, and that, along with being at different places in their lives, were reportedly the main factors in Kim and Pete’s decision to break up. (It definitely wasn’t for lack of chemistry!)
The couple had appeared to be getting increasingly serious since they first connected during her guest hosting gig on Saturday Night Live last October. Pete Davidson had spoken about his dream of having children, and he was even seen out and about with Kimye’s son, Saint. Sources alleged the Meet Cute actor and Kim Kardashian weren’t quite ready to take that next step just yet, however. Instead, they were said to be putting their time into making the relationship work.
Pete Davidson has a lot of upcoming projects since he left SNL, so hopefully his work will help to keep his mind occupied as he navigates this breakup, and it’s good to know he’s got supportive people around him. We’ll still be able to see him and Kim Kardashian in happier times when The Kardashians Season 2 premieres to Hulu subscribers on Thursday, September 22. Check out our 2022 TV Schedule to see what other premieres are coming soon.
