The A-Lister Pete Davidson Is Allegedly Getting ‘Support’ From Following His Breakup With Kim Kardashian

It’s important to have a good support system around you when going through something like a breakup, and it looks like Pete Davidson is ensuring that in the weeks following his split from Kim Kardashian . After reports that the former Saturday Night Live actor is seeing a trauma therapist due to the public attacks and negativity he endured from Kanye West during his nine-month relationship with the reality star, it appears Davidson is also turning to his A-list Wizards! co-star Orlando Bloom for support.

Pete Davidson had recently relocated to Australia temporarily for the filming of the David Michôd-directed comedy, and Kim Kardashian visited him for what was thought to be a sexy vacation Down Under . However, serious conversations ultimately led to the couple to break up, and even though he allegedly tried to “keep things professional” by avoiding talking about it on set, a source for Hollywood Life reports that his colleagues were concerned about him, leading Orlando Bloom to reach out with some advice. The source said:

One of the first people who approached Pete about it was Orlando while they were working in Australia together. Orlando and Pete have become very close these past several weeks so Pete felt comfortable opening up to him.

Apparently, the comedian struck up a friendship with the A-list Pirates of the Caribbean actor enough to feel comfortable talking to him about his split from the SKIMS founder and her famous family. The source said Orlando Bloom drew on his own experiences and that Pete Davidson was grateful to have an understanding ear. The source continued:

Orlando explained how he’s been in the same situation and to try and not take things too hard. He said whatever is meant to be, will be, and to focus on doing him for the time being. Once he goes back home, if he wants, he can try to work to repair their relationship. Until then, Orlando explained to just give Kim some space and reconnect when the time feels right. Pete is so thankful for Orlando stepping up and showing his support. It meant the world to him.

While giving his ex-girlfriend space is good advice, distance might have been one of the biggest issues between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. They were already engaging in a long-distance relationship prior to his travels across the globe, and that, along with being at different places in their lives, were reportedly the main factors in Kim and Pete’s decision to break up . (It definitely wasn’t for lack of chemistry!)

The couple had appeared to be getting increasingly serious since they first connected during her guest hosting gig on Saturday Night Live last October. Pete Davidson had spoken about his dream of having children , and he was even seen out and about with Kimye’s son, Saint . Sources alleged the Meet Cute actor and Kim Kardashian weren’t quite ready to take that next step just yet, however. Instead, they were said to be putting their time into making the relationship work.